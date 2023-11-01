PHOENIX — A woman was found dead in the street of a Phoenix neighborhood Wednesday morning after an apparent hit-and-run, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call around 5:45 a.m. near 31st and Campbell avenues, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

They found 60-year-old Chery Lowe suffering from serious injuries.

Fire personnel responded and pronounced Lowe dead at the scene.

Detectives said Lowe was crossing mid-block when she was hit by a vehicle that left the area.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

