Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Stock market today: Wall Street drifts higher as it counts down to a decision by the Federal Reserve

Nov 1, 2023, 12:25 AM | Updated: 10:10 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are drifting higher Wednesday as Wall Street waits to hear what will come out of the Federal Reserve’s latest announcement on interest rates.

The S&P 500 was up 0.4% in afternoon trading, coming off its third straight losing month largely because of higher yields in the bond market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 39 points, or 0.1%, as of 12:57 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.6% higher.

The Fed is wrapping up its latest meeting on interest-rate policy in the afternoon, and the overwhelming expectation is for it to hold its main interest rate steady for the second straight time. It’s already yanked the overnight rate from nearly zero early last year to its highest level since 2001, above 5.25%. The big question is whether the Fed will give any hints about how long it will keep the rate high before cutting it to provide financial markets more oxygen.

Longer-term Treasury yields have been rising rapidly since the spring and catching up with the Fed’s overnight rate. They’ve rallied as the U.S. economy has remained remarkably resilient and the central bank has warned it may keep its short-term rate high for a long time. Worries about the U.S. government’s big borrowing needs have also pushed up yields, and the U.S. Treasury on Wednesday gave some details about how much it will increase its borrowing.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury dipped to 4.82% from 4.92% late Tuesday. Last month, it topped 5% to reach its highest level since 2007, up from less than 3.50% during the spring.

High yields knock down prices for stocks and other investments while making borrowing more expensive for nearly everyone. That slows the economy and puts pressure on the entire financial system.

The Fed has been saying it plans to keep rates high because it wants to ensure high inflation is on its way back down to its 2% target. Strong reports on the economy recently have raised worries about upward pressure on inflation, even if they’re also keeping a long-predicted recession at bay.

Yields eased following a mixed set of reports on the economy Wednesday.

One from ADP suggested hiring accelerated last month by employers outside the government, though not by as much as economists expected. A more comprehensive jobs report from the U.S. government will arrive on Friday.

A separate report said U.S. employers were advertising slightly more job openings at the end of September than economists expected. The Fed has been hoping for softening there, which could take pressure off inflation without requiring many layoffs across the economy.

A third report, meanwhile, said U.S. manufacturing contracted by more last month than economists had forecast. Manufacturing has been one of the U.S. economy’s hardest-hit areas.

In the background, big U.S. companies continue to report stronger profits for the summer than analysts expected, though that hasn’t been enough in recent weeks to offset worries about higher yields.

DuPont fell 7.2% despite reporting stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts had forecast. The chemical company gave some financial forecasts for the full year of 2023 that fell short of analysts’ expectations as it sees weakness in China and other challenges.

Estee Lauder also pointed to slower growth in China, among other factors, when it cut some of its financial forecasts for its fiscal year. The company also reported weaker revenue for the latest quarter than expected, and its stock tumbled 16.9%.

On the winning side of Wall Street, chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices rose 8% after it reported stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than forecast. Its revenue forecast for the end of 2023 disappointed some analysts, but it also pointed to growth in 2024 coming from the artificial-intelligence boom.

An AI-fueled bonanza earlier this year helped fuel big gains for some Big Tech stocks, with expectations high that the technology could usher in mammoth profits.

In the oil market, prices continue to swing on uncertainty about whether the latest Israel-Hamas war will affect the production and movement of crude. A barrel of benchmark U.S. oil rose 0.6% to $81.51, while Brent crude gained 0.7% to $85.74.

Oil prices recently had dropped back below where they were before the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas. The region is not home to major oil production, but the fear is that the conflict could draw in Iran or other big oil-producing nations.

A barrel of U.S. oil had jumped from less than $70 in the summer to more than $93 shortly before the war.

In stock markets abroad, indexes were mostly higher across Europe and Asia.

___

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

United States News

Associated Press

Cooking spray burn victim awarded $7.1 million in damages after can ‘exploded into a fireball’

CHICAGO (AP) — A jury in Illinois has ordered Chicago-based Conagra Brands to pay $7.1 million to a Pennsylvania woman who was badly injured in 2017 when a can of commercial brand cooking spray ignited in a kitchen at her workplace and set her aflame. The verdict, issued Monday in favor of Tammy Reese of […]

51 minutes ago

FILE - Migrants rest at a makeshift shelter in Denver, Jan. 6, 2023. Five mayors from around the U....

Associated Press

The mayors of five big cities seek a meeting with Biden about how to better manage arriving migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The mayors of Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles and New York are pressing to meet with President Joe Biden about getting federal help in managing the surge of migrants they say are arriving in their cities with little to no coordination, support or resources from his administration. The Democratic leaders say in […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Teachers kick off strike in Portland, Oregon, over class sizes, pay and resources

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Teachers in Portland, Oregon, walked off the job on Wednesday for the first day of a strike that will shutter schools for some 45,000 students in Oregon’s largest city. Concerns over large class sizes, salaries that haven’t kept up with inflation and a lack of resources prompted the strike, one of […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

80-foot Norway spruce gets the nod as Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, will be cut down next week

NEW YORK (AP) — An 80-foot-tall (24-meter) Norway spruce from the Binghamton area has been selected as this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and will be cut down and trucked to New York City next week, Rockefeller Center officials announced Wednesday. The tree will be cut on Nov. 9 in Vestal, New York, and will […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

AP news site hit by apparent denial-of-service attack

The Associated Press news website experienced an outage that appeared to be consistent with a denial-of-service attack, a federal criminal act that involves flooding a site with data in order to overwhelm it and knock it offline. Attempting to visit the apnews.com site starting Tuesday afternoon would load the home page, although links to individual […]

2 hours ago

FILE - In this photo taken by a drone, cleanup continues in the area where the ruptured Keystone pi...

Associated Press

Cleanup is done on a big Kansas oil spill on the Keystone system, the company and EPA say

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The operator of the Keystone pipeline system has finished cleaning up a massive December 2022 oil spill, and the creek affected by it is flowing naturally again, the company and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency say. Pipeline operator TC Energy promised to continue monitoring the site along Mill Creek in Washington […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Stock market today: Wall Street drifts higher as it counts down to a decision by the Federal Reserve