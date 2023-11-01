Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona DPS troopers help save puppy found with zip tie around throat

Nov 1, 2023, 7:08 AM | Updated: 7:09 am

(Arizona_DPS)...

(Arizona_DPS)

(Arizona_DPS)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers last month helped save a puppy that was found with a zip tie around its neck.

A truck driver found the puppy with a zip tie secured tightly around her neck beside an Interstate 10 exit ramp in southern Arizona near Benson on Oct. 20, Arizona DPS said.

The driver stopped, removed the zip tie and gave the puppy water while he waited for a trooper to arrive.

When the trooper arrived, he found the puppy with a swollen neck and bloodshot eyes but still friendly despite the circumstances.

RELATED STORIES

The trooper kept the puppy in a blanket and gave her a lot of attention before she was admitted to the Benson Animal Shelter.

The shelter said the puppy is doing well and in a foster home while awaiting adoption.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

bridgework being done in Phoenix...

SuElen Rivera

Priest Drive in Tempe to close at US 60 on multiple weeknights this month

Drivers should expect delays as more construction will close Priest Drive at U.S. 60 over several weeknights in November.

51 minutes ago

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

ADOT finishes preparing snowplows for upcoming winter season

The Arizona Department of Transportation's fleet of snowplows is ready to hit the roads after crews finished preparing them for winter.

2 hours ago

Pieces of the former shipping container border wall sold at an auction recently. (AP Photo/Gregory ...

Danny Shapiro

Sold! 1st pieces of former Arizona shipping container border wall go at auction

Some bidders can now proudly call pieces of Arizona's former shipping container border wall their own.

2 hours ago

Cochise County dropbox...

Associated Press

Arizona AG Mayes investigating county officials who refused to certify 2022 election

Two Cochise County officials who refused to certify the midterm election results are now the subject of an investigation by the Arizona attorney general.

5 hours ago

Image of Border Patrol truck to illustrate story on assaults on agents in Arizona....

KTAR.com

2 charged for smuggling 22 undocumented noncitizens in water truck from California to Yuma

Two men were charged for smuggling 22 undocumented noncitizens in a water truck from California into Yuma, Arizona.

6 hours ago

smuggling around 50 firearms to Mexico DPS shooter sentenced...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man sentenced to prison for selling machine gun to undercover agent

A Phoneix man was sentenced to prison for selling a machine gun to an undercover agent last year, according to the Justice Department.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Arizona DPS troopers help save puppy found with zip tie around throat