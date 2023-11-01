PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers last month helped save a puppy that was found with a zip tie around its neck.

A truck driver found the puppy with a zip tie secured tightly around her neck beside an Interstate 10 exit ramp in southern Arizona near Benson on Oct. 20, Arizona DPS said.

The driver stopped, removed the zip tie and gave the puppy water while he waited for a trooper to arrive.

When the trooper arrived, he found the puppy with a swollen neck and bloodshot eyes but still friendly despite the circumstances.

The trooper kept the puppy in a blanket and gave her a lot of attention before she was admitted to the Benson Animal Shelter.

The shelter said the puppy is doing well and in a foster home while awaiting adoption.

