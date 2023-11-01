Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Business group estimates several hundred thousand clean energy jobs in EV, battery storage and solar

Nov 1, 2023, 2:30 AM

FILE - Nicholas Hartnett, owner of Pure Power Solar, carries a panel as he and Brian Hoeppner, righ...

FILE - Nicholas Hartnett, owner of Pure Power Solar, carries a panel as he and Brian Hoeppner, right, install a solar array on the roof of a home in Frankfort, Ky., July 17, 2023. A business group that advocates for clean energy says at least $86 billion in investments have been announced, with the biggest likely job gains in electric vehicles, battery storage and solar energy. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A nonpartisan business group that advocates for clean energy estimates that 403,000 jobs will be created by the 210 major energy projects announced since the Inflation Reduction Act took effect in mid-2022.

At least $86 billion in investments have been announced, with the biggest job gains in expected in the electric vehicles, battery storage and solar energy sectors, said the report issued Wednesday by Environmental Entrepreneurs (E2).

The IRA, signed August 2022, contains $500 billion in new federal spending to lower healthcare costs, increase tax revenues and address climate change by offering incentives so clean tech companies innovate and manufacture in the U.S.

“We’re in the biggest economic revolution we’ve seen in generations thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act and other clean energy policies,” said E2 executive director Bob Keefe.

The EV sector had the strongest response to the IRA and represents 58% of investments when the projects were being announced. This sector is expected to support 185,700 jobs annually for five years. Battery storage is expected to support 48,000 jobs, and solar is expected to support 35,000, both annually for five years.

New jobs indirectly related to the announced projects could include lumber mills hiring more staff to handle growing demand for construction materials and restaurants getting busier because construction workers at new factories are starting to eat there.

Form Energy is a company building multi-day batteries in Weirton, West Virginia that committed to creating 750 permanent jobs at its factory by 2028. CEO Mateo Jaramillo said the company’s ability to scale quickly is due to support from the state and federal governments.

“We would not have Weirton without West Virginia and we would not be going as fast as we’re going without the IRA,” Jaramillo said.

Christopher Chung, CEO of Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, a nonprofit public-private organization, said North Carolina is one of the many states in the South seeing growing clean technology investment. “Bipartisan legislation at the federal level has really juiced the pipelines of activity for us when it comes to economic development, especially attracting foreign direct investment,” he said.

Chung said many North Carolina community colleges partner with private companies to develop local training programs and job opportunities. “As community colleges develop a rhythm for training the type of workers these companies need, that’s going to enhance the appeal of our workforce and state as a business location to more and more these clean energy companies,” he said.

Such a significant investment in climate action comes with hurdles to cross in the labor sector, experts say.

Although investments in clean energy are “on hyperdrive,” other factors were supporting the clean energy labor transition before the IRA, said Joseph Kane, a researcher at the Brookings Institution nonprofit research organization. These factors include growing pressures to reduce planet-warming gases, changing consumer behaviors, and clean technology becoming cheaper and more efficient.

Kane said state and local leaders who receive funding for clean energy will have to be increasingly attentive to workforce development since some people aren’t aware of these job opportunities or don’t have access to relevant training.

Labor shortages in the clean energy sector, particularly in construction, manufacturing, and electrical work are notable, said Thomas Kwan, director of sustainability research at Schneider Electric, an energy management and industrial automation company.

Kwan also said other circumstances that could impact job creation include the permitting process for clean energy projects, which can be complex and lengthy, as well as critical mineral supply chain issues, such as geopolitical forces and changes that could happen in the broader energy market.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

United States News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about government regulations on artificial intelligence system...

Associated Press

Biden’s Minnesota trip serves as a show of political force against primary challenger Dean Phillips

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is headed to Minnesota to visit a family-run farm south of Minneapolis and hold a fundraiser featuring many of the state’s top Democrats, aimed to demonstrate political clout on the home turf of his new 2024 primary challenger, Rep. Dean Phillips. The president plans to announce more than $5 […]

30 minutes ago

Associated Press

Gaza’s phone and internet connections are cut off again, as Israeli troops battle Hamas militants

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinians reported another widespread outage of internet and phone service in Gaza early Wednesday, hours after Israeli airstrikes leveled apartment buildings near Gaza City and as ground troops battled Hamas militants inside the besieged territory. Humanitarian aid agencies have warned that such blackouts severely disrupt their work in an already […]

3 hours ago

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on July 13, 2023, in Washington. In arguments on Nov. 1, Supr...

Associated Press

Supreme Court confronts the question of trademark rights in ‘Trump too small’ case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Another day, another Supreme Court case with a mention of former President Donald Trump. In arguments Wednesday, the justices will weigh a California man’s attempt to trademark a phrase mocking the former president and current Republican front-runner for 2024 as “too small.” Following a day of arguments in social media cases with […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Kaitlin Armstrong makes a pre-trial appearance at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Cen...

Associated Press

The murder trial for the woman charged in the shooting death of pro cyclist Mo Wilson is starting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The murder trial of a woman accused of gunning down rising pro cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson and then fleeing the country until she was tracked down in Costa Rica, begins Wednesday in Texas, three weeks after authorities said she tried to escape from custody. Kaitlin Armstrong, 35, has been charged with […]

5 hours ago

FILE - The toes of a baby peek out of a blanket at a hospital in McAllen, Texas. On Wednesday, Nov....

Associated Press

The US infant mortality rate rose last year. The CDC says it’s the largest increase in two decades

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. infant mortality rate rose 3% last year — the largest increase in two decades, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. White and Native American infants, infant boys and babies born at 37 weeks or earlier had significant death rate increases. The CDC’s report, published Wednesday, also […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Helicopters drop water on Oahu wildfire for 2nd day, while some native koa and ohia trees burn

HONOLULU (AP) — A wildfire in Hawaii’s Central Oahu has grown to cover more than a square mile (2.5 square kilometers) in a remote mountainous area and has burned native koa and ohia trees, officials said Tuesday. No structures or homes were threatened and no evacuations were ordered. Multiple helicopters from the Honolulu Fire Department, […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Business group estimates several hundred thousand clean energy jobs in EV, battery storage and solar