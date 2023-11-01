Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Orsted scraps 2 offshore wind power projects in New Jersey, citing supply chain issues

Oct 31, 2023, 5:30 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Danish energy developer Orsted said Tuesday night it is scrapping two large offshore wind power projects off the coast of New Jersey, adding uncertainty to the financial viability of a nascent industry the Biden administration and many state governments are counting on to help transition away from the burning of planet-warming fossil fuels.

The company said it is scrapping its Ocean Wind I and II projects in southern New Jersey.

Mads Nipper, Orsted’s CEO, said in a statement the company was disappointed to be halting the projects because it believes the United States needs wind power to reduce carbon emissions.

“However, the significant adverse developments from supply chain challenges, leading to delays in the project schedule, and rising interest rates have led us to this decision,” Nipper said.

The company said it would move forward with its Revolution Wind project in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

United States News

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Oct. 26 The Washington Post on the economic ideas presented by GOP candidates for POTUS Republican candidates are trying to capitalize on discontent with “Bidenomics.” Despite strong job gains, cooling inflation, blockbuster third-quarter growth at an annualized rate of 4.9 percent and no recession in […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A pilot has been indicted for allegedly threatening to shoot the captain if the flight was diverted

A pilot has been indicted for allegedly threatening to shoot the plane’s captain if the captain diverted the flight because of a passenger who needed medical attention. A grand jury in Utah issued the indictment against Jonathan J. Dunn on Oct. 18 over an incident that happened in August 2022, charging him with interference with […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Austin airport employee fatally struck by vehicle on tarmac

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A vehicle fatally struck a person on the tarmac of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, officials said Tuesday, the second fatal incident this year involving a worker at the airport in the Texas capital. The person was identified as an airport employee but authorities did not immediately release details about how the collision […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Missouri appeals court rules against ballot summary language that described ‘dangerous’ abortions

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri appeals court on Tuesday ruled against Republican-written summaries that described several abortion-rights amendments as allowing “dangerous and unregulated abortions until live birth.” A three-judge panel on the Western District Court of Appeals found the summaries written by Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who is running for governor in […]

3 hours ago

In this courtroom sketch, Robert De Niro, seated background right, is questioned by his attorney La...

Associated Press

Robert De Niro lashes out at former assistant who sued him, shouting: ‘Shame on you!’

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Robert De Niro shouted “Shame on you!” as he testified Tuesday in a New York courtroom, directing the comments toward his former executive assistant and vice president who seeks millions of dollars after accusing her onetime boss of being abusive. Graham Chase Robinson watched with her lawyers while De Niro’s […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Police arrest former Maine Walmart employee who made threat that referenced Lewiston shootings

PALMYRA, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine arrested a former Walmart employee who made a threatening social media post that referenced a recent mass shooting in the state. Police in the town of Palmyra charged the 18-year-old man with aggravated reckless conduct and domestic violence terrorizing after he photographed himself with a firearm and ammunition […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

Orsted scraps 2 offshore wind power projects in New Jersey, citing supply chain issues