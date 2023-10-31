Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Austin airport employee fatally struck by vehicle on tarmac

Oct 31, 2023, 2:46 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A vehicle fatally struck a person on the tarmac of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, officials said Tuesday, the second fatal incident this year involving a worker at the airport in the Texas capital.

The person was identified as an airport employee but authorities did not immediately release details about how the collision on Tuesday occurred. Firefighters and police responded to the scene, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

The airport said in a statement that flights were not impacted. During the busy summer months, the airport had more than 2 million monthly passengers.

The Austin Police Department said in an email that the investigation was ongoing and no other details were available.

In April, an American Airlines employee died after driving a service vehicle that struck a jet bridge.

Work around commercial airplanes has resulted in other fatal injuries in recent years. At the Austin airport in 2020, a man was fatally struck by a Southwest Airlines jet on a runway. Police later ruled his death a suicide and officials said the man was not authorized to be on the runway.

In December, a baggage handler for American Airlines subsidiary Piedmont Airlines in Montgomery, Alabama, died when she walked in front of a running jet engine and was pulled into the fan blades.

United States News

Associated Press

Las Vegas police use patrol vehicle to strike and kill armed suspect in fatal stabbing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police officers used a patrol vehicle Tuesday to strike and kill a man who the department says fatally stabbed a female at an apartment complex and then ran into the street and “began to walk toward occupied vehicles” while armed with a knife. Police Capt. Joshua Martinez said officers […]

3 minutes ago

Associated Press

UN forum says people of African descent still face discrimination and attacks, urges reparations

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. body formed to promote respect for and protect people of African descent around the world says in its first report that they continue “to be victims of systemic racial discrimination and racialized attacks” and calls for reparations. The report, which was delivered to the U.N. General Assembly on Monday, […]

28 minutes ago

Associated Press

Orsted scraps 2 offshore wind power projects in New Jersey, citing supply chain issues

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Danish energy developer Orsted said Tuesday night it is scrapping two large offshore wind power projects off the coast of New Jersey, adding uncertainty to the financial viability of a nascent industry the Biden administration and many state governments are counting on to help transition away from the burning of […]

33 minutes ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Oct. 26 The Washington Post on the economic ideas presented by GOP candidates for POTUS Republican candidates are trying to capitalize on discontent with “Bidenomics.” Despite strong job gains, cooling inflation, blockbuster third-quarter growth at an annualized rate of 4.9 percent and no recession in […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

A pilot has been indicted for allegedly threatening to shoot the captain if the flight was diverted

A pilot has been indicted for allegedly threatening to shoot the plane’s captain if the captain diverted the flight because of a passenger who needed medical attention. A grand jury in Utah issued the indictment against Jonathan J. Dunn on Oct. 18 over an incident that happened in August 2022, charging him with interference with […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Missouri appeals court rules against ballot summary language that described ‘dangerous’ abortions

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri appeals court on Tuesday ruled against Republican-written summaries that described several abortion-rights amendments as allowing “dangerous and unregulated abortions until live birth.” A three-judge panel on the Western District Court of Appeals found the summaries written by Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who is running for governor in […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Austin airport employee fatally struck by vehicle on tarmac