Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Kids return to school, plan to trick-or-treat as Maine community starts to heal from mass shooting

Oct 31, 2023, 8:31 AM | Updated: 1:44 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Children returned to schools and planned to go trick-or-treating Tuesday evening as the community of Lewiston tried to return to normal after sheltering indoors for days while authorities hunted for the man responsible for the deadliest mass shooting in Maine’s history.

Hundreds of students were back in class at Lewiston High School, petting therapy dogs and signing a large banner that read “Lewiston Strong” — the community’s new motto. Days earlier, the campus had been transformed into a law enforcement command post with three helicopters utilizing the athletic fields and 300 vehicles filling the parking lot.

“Today’s going to be hard,” said Superintendent Jake Langlais. “But I think there’s strength in gathering, in unity, in getting back together.”

Jayden Sands, a 15-year-old sophomore, said one of his football coaches lost four friends, one of his best friends lost a friend, and his mom’s friend was shot four times but survived.

He’s glad to be back at school but also worried about safety. He said everyone at school will “try to act like everything is fine, but it’s not.”

“A lot of people are shocked and scared,” he said. “I’m just happy to be here. You know, another day to live. Hopefully it gets better.”

On Wednesday night, a U.S. Army reservist and firearms instructor from Bowdoin fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston. That sparked a massive search on land and water for 40-year-old Robert Card. Police and other authorities issued a shelter-in-place order for residents while trying to track down the suspected shooter, who was found dead Friday.

Heather Hunter, a city administrator in Lewiston, said it was heartening to see steps toward normalcy but she acknowledged the community has a long way to go.

“It’s similar to COVID. We’re adjusting to a new normal,” she said. “There’s no playbook for this.”

Peter Geiger, whose Lewiston-based business publishes the Farmers’ Almanac, continued his unique Halloween tradition: Each year, hundreds of kids pay a visit to get king-sized candy bars, as long as they know the “secret” password, which this year was “Lewiston Strong.” The trick-or-treat event dates back a quarter century.

“I hurt as much as anyone else. For all of us there’s a loss,” he said. “But I’m not going to let somebody undo a fun night for kids and families. It’s good for the kids. It’s good for the community. And it’s good for me, especially with all that’s going on.”

High school senior Calista Karas said students still have a lot to process. Sheltering at home was frightening, she said. And on the day of the shootings, she couldn’t immediately get ahold of her mother, who was at work.

“I just couldn’t believe something like this would happen here — to us,” Karas said. “And I know that sounds like detached, kind of like, ‘Oh, we wouldn’t be affected.’ But you never think it’s going to happen to you when it happens.”

When she walked through the school doors on Tuesday, she felt her stomach drop a bit.

“Not because I felt unsafe,” she said. “But because I felt like, what’s going to happen from here on out?”

A lot people, including her, don’t feel like celebrating Halloween, she said.

“It was a weird experience to walk though school and see… life going on,” she said.

Langlais, the superintendent, said staff and students will take it one day at a time, understanding that some will need more support than others, depending on their proximity to deadly rampage.

“Having helicopters with search lights and infrared sensors over your homes and apartments is pretty uncomfortable,” he said. “So we’re recognizing that everybody had some level of impact.”

Five months before the shooting, Card’s family alerted the local sheriff that they were becoming concerned about his deteriorating mental health while he had access to firearms, authorities said Monday.

Card underwent a mental health evaluation this summer after accusing soldiers of calling him a pedophile, shoving one and locking himself in his room during training in New York, officials said. A bulletin sent to police shortly after last week’s attack said Card had been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks after “hearing voices and threats to shoot up” a military base.

United States News

Associated Press

Police arrest former Maine Walmart employee who made threat that referenced Lewiston shootings

PALMYRA, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine arrested a former Walmart employee who made a threatening social media post that referenced a recent mass shooting in the state. Police in the town of Palmyra charged the 18-year-old man with aggravated reckless conduct and domestic violence terrorizing after he photographed himself with a firearm and ammunition […]

25 minutes ago

Associated Press

A woman who left Texas for India after her 6-year-old son went missing is charged with killing him

EVERMAN, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman who told various stories to explain her 6-year-old son’s absence before leaving the country has been charged with killing the child, who has been missing for a year. Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, 37, was indicted Monday by a Tarrant County grand jury on one count of capital murder, two counts […]

33 minutes ago

Associated Press

House Speaker Mike Johnson was once the dean of a Christian law school. It never opened its doors

WASHINGTON (AP) — Before House Speaker Mike Johnson was elected to public office, he was the dean of a small Baptist law school that didn’t exist. The establishment of the Judge Paul Pressler School of Law was supposed to be a capstone achievement for Louisiana College, which administrators boasted would “unashamedly embrace” a “biblical worldview.” […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

North Dakota woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend hours after he received an inheritance

A North Dakota woman is accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend with antifreeze after learning that he planned to break up with her after he received a large inheritance. Steven Riley Jr., 51, became ill when he met with a lawyer Sept. 3 to get the money, witnesses told investigators, according to Minot Police Department […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Suspect in custody for posting online threats about Jewish students at Cornell University

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — A suspect was in custody Tuesday for posting threatening statements online about Jewish students at Cornell University, according to officials. The menacing messages, posted over the weekend on a forum about fraternities and sororities, alarmed students at the Ivy League school in upstate New York. The anonymous threats came amid a […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Tennessee family sues police for fatally shooting unarmed man fleeing stop with officer in car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A woman has sued a Tennessee police department after her son was shot and killed when he tried to drive away from a traffic stop with an officer leaning into the car. Linda Allen, whose son Eric Allen, 39, died in the November 2022 interaction with Mt. Juliet Police, filed the […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Kids return to school, plan to trick-or-treat as Maine community starts to heal from mass shooting