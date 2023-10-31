Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mesa PD investigating after body found floating in canal

Oct 31, 2023, 2:00 PM

Mesa Police vehicle (Mesa PD Facebook)...

Mesa Police vehicle (Mesa PD Facebook)

(Mesa PD Facebook)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a body was found in a Mesa canal on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the area near Brown Road and Loop 202 at around 9 a.m. after a bike rider saw the body floating in the water, according to the Mesa Police Department.

The body, which was identified as male, was retrieved from the canal and turned over to the medical examiner as Mesa detectives took over the investigation.

RELATED STORIES

While there’s been no identification yet, trauma does not appear to be a factor.

This is a developing story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

police lights on a cop car...

KTAR.com

Police investigate fatal assault of teen at Queen Creek Halloween party

Police are investigating the death of Preston Lord, the Arizona teen who died after being assaulted at a Halloween party in Queen Creek.

1 hour ago

First responders taking injured camper to safety. (Screenshot from Yavapai County Sheriff's Office ...

Damon Allred

Camper in northern Arizona in stable condition after overnight rescue

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office deputies rescued an injured camper near Lynx Lake in Prescott early Sunday morning.

2 hours ago

The Jerry Colangelo Museum at Grand Canyon University is seen at at dusk in Phoenix, on Sept. 20, 2...

Kevin Stone

Grand Canyon University faces $37.7M fine for alleged deception about costs

Grand Canyon University is facing a $37.7 million fine for allegedly misleading graduate students about costs for several years.

5 hours ago

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer looks on as Assessor Eddie Cook puts his ballot for the Nov...

Kevin Stone

With 1 week left to vote, here’s what to know about Maricopa County jurisdictional elections

Tuesday is the recommended deadline for putting completed ballots in the mail for next week's Maricopa County jurisdictional elections.

6 hours ago

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 for Sharon Lawrence, who is from Anaheim, Californ...

KTAR.com

Missing California woman located in Arizona after Silver Alert issued

A missing California woman was located in Arizona on Tuesday about two hours after a Silver Alert was issued.

7 hours ago

Valley Metro light rail is the recommended mode of transportation when the Arizona Diamondbacks pla...

Kevin Stone

With D-backs, Suns in action, downtown Phoenix traffic will be downright scary on Halloween

Downtown Phoenix traffic will be no treat Tuesday, with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Phoenix Suns playing at the same time on Halloween.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Mesa PD investigating after body found floating in canal