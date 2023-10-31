PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a body was found in a Mesa canal on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the area near Brown Road and Loop 202 at around 9 a.m. after a bike rider saw the body floating in the water, according to the Mesa Police Department.

The body, which was identified as male, was retrieved from the canal and turned over to the medical examiner as Mesa detectives took over the investigation.

While there’s been no identification yet, trauma does not appear to be a factor.

This is a developing story.

