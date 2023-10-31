Close
Officials say small plane crash in southwest Nebraska kills 1, seriously injures another on board

Oct 31, 2023, 11:24 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


McCOOK, Neb. (AP) — A single-engine plane crash in a southwestern Nebraska town killed one person and injured another on board and left a nearby house uninhabitable, officials said.

The crash happened just after noon near the McCook airport on Monday, McCook City Manager Nate Schneider said in a news release. One person on board was declared dead at the scene and another aboard the plane was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, Schneider said. Officials have not released their names or speculated on what caused the crash.

A house just feet from where the plane went down was damaged and left temporarily uninhabitable because of spilled jet fuel and other hazards, according to the McCook Daily Gazette. Two hunting dogs were also injured in the crash, and were being treating for their injuries, the Gazette reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s website shows the Piper six-seater plane is registered to a corporation based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

