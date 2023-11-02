Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County partners with city of Surprise to allocate homelessness support

Nov 2, 2023, 4:05 AM

Maricopa County is partnering with Surprise for homelessness support (Pexels photo)

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors announced an agreement to provide $850,000 for homelessness support in the city of Surprise.

Part of a larger initiative between Maricopa and Surprise over the past 36 months, the funding will come in yearly installments with $350,000 arriving in 2024 with $250,000 in each of the two years following.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to tackling homelessness by joining forces with partners like the city of Surprise,” Clint Hickman, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman, explained.

The Maricopa County general funds provide $250,000 toward the installments, all of which is injected during 2024. The remaining $100,000 from that year as well as $500,000 over the following two is covered by American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Part of the plan includes a homeless coordinator, who will work at the city to manage partnerships, while serving as the primary point of contact in Maricopa County’s Hand in Hand Street Outreach program.

Funds also include participation in the Interfaith Homeless Emergency Lodging Program (IHELP) – which provides emergency shelter and resources – and the West Valley Housing Assistance Center (WVHAC) – which provides housing assistance to families.

Hickman said by allocating these funds, “We will make a real difference in the lives of our most vulnerable residents because this collaboration is more than just an exchange of funds; it’s a comprehensive effort to create a better future for those in need.”

Maricopa County partners with city of Surprise to allocate homelessness support