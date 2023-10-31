Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Missing California woman located in Arizona after Silver Alert issued

Oct 31, 2023, 10:07 AM | Updated: 12:38 pm

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, for Sharon Lawrence, who is from Anaheim, California, and was last seen in the Phoenix, Arizona, area. (Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

PHOENIX — A missing California woman was located in Arizona on Tuesday about two hours after a Silver Alert was issued, authorities said.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said it found Sharon Lawrence after receiving a 911 call.

Lawrence, who is from Anaheim, was last seen near Cactus Road and the eastbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Scottsdale when the Silver Alert was activated just before 10 a.m.

She has a medical condition that can make her easily confused, according to the alert.

She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair.

