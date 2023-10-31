Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Police seek suspect in Southern California restaurant shooting that injured 4

Oct 31, 2023, 9:11 AM

Associated Press

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Four people sustained non-life threatening injuries when a shooter opened fire inside a Brazilian restaurant south of San Diego, police said.

The gunfire prompted chaos inside NOVO Brazil in Chula Vista and fears of an active shooter loose in the Otay Ranch Town Center, causing police to lock down the mall Saturday night. The suspect remained at-large on Monday.

Authorities believe the shooting resulted from a dispute between two groups of people and the suspect fled before officers arrived. Chula Vista police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The victims include a 16-year-old boy shot in the legs who investigators say was involved in the initial dispute. Two bystanders, a 58-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, were also struck. A third bystander, a 21-year-old woman, suffered a graze wound.

Police said video captured much of the shooting and were reviewing it Monday. Investigators do not believe the shooter had any other intended targets or that there was a continued threat to the shopping mall.

The city of Chula Vista is about 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) south of San Diego.

