Foreigner to headline kickoff event for Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale

Nov 1, 2023, 4:15 AM

Foreigner to perform for Barrett-Jackson kickoff event...

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — For the first time ever, Barrett-Jackson will kick off its car show in Scottsdale next year with a performance featuring an iconic British-American rock band: Foreigner.

The “Rock the Block” concert, presented by Arizona Lottery, is scheduled for Jan. 19 at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

The event will mark the opening night of Barrett-Jackson, which is scheduled for Jan. 20-28.

Tickets to Rock the Block are starting at $59 and go on sale at 9 a.m.

The performance could be the last for the band in Arizona. They previously performed in the Valley on Aug. 20 for their “Farewell Tour.”

“We are thrilled to introduce the inaugural ‘Rock the Block as an exciting way to kick off our world-renowned Scottsdale Auction in January,” Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO, said in a press release.

“This unique blend of live classic rock and automotive excellence underscores our commitment to providing a unparalleled experience at Barrett-Jackson.”

Here’s what you need to know about the Barrett-Jackson car show

Advance online tickets to Barrett-Jackson will also go on sale at 9 a.m.

There will be approximately 1,900 collectible cars, trucks and SUVs at the car show, where auction records are set every year.

Those looking to bid or consign their own collector car must do so online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

