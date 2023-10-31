Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Out-of-control barbecue sparks residential fire, extensive damage to Phoenix home

Oct 30, 2023, 6:46 PM

Photo by Phoenix fire.

PHOENIX — Firefighters battled a house fire sparked by an out-of-control barbecue grill Monday afternoon in northwest Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire Department said in a release that firefighters were dispatched to the area of 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road around 4 p.m. to find the back patio of a home involved with heavy fire and flames extending to the interior of the residence.

Crews from Glendale also responded to the scene and the combined efforts of firefighters from the home’s interior extinguished the blaze with no injuries.

Four people were displaced from the fire.

