PHOENIX — Fans of Creed will be able to greet the band “With Arms Wide Open” when it makes a tour stop in Phoenix next year.

The rock band will play at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater on Sept. 4 as part of the “Summer of ’99” tour.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven will accompany Creed on the Phoenix portion of the 40-stop tour.

When was the last time Creed played in Phoenix?

It’s Creed’s first tour in more than a decade, so it’s been a while for the band in the Valley of the Sun.

Creed last performed in Phoenix at Comerica Theatre in May 2012, according to setlist.fm.

The band broke up that year, citing personal reasons, but is getting back together for the tour.

Creed’s most popular songs, in addition to “With Arms Wide Open,” include “Higher,” “My Sacrifice” and “One Last Breath.”

