Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Illinois man pleads not guilty to hate crime and murder charges in attack on Muslim mother and son

Oct 29, 2023, 9:18 PM

Joseph Czuba, 71, stands before Circuit Judge Dave Carlson for his arraignment in the murder of 6-y...

Joseph Czuba, 71, stands before Circuit Judge Dave Carlson for his arraignment in the murder of 6-year old Wadea Al-Fayoume, at the Will County, Ill., courthouse, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Joliet, Ill. Czuba is accused of fatally stabbing the Muslim boy and seriously wounding his mother, was also charged with a hate crime. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A man accused of murder, attempted murder and a hate crime in an attack on a Palestinian American woman and her young son pleaded not guilty Monday following his indictmen t by an Illinois grand jury.

Joseph Czuba, 71, is charged in the fatal stabbing of six-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume and the wounding of Hanaan Shahin on Oct. 14. Authorities said the victims were targeted because of their Muslim faith and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas.

Shahin told police that Czuba, her landlord in Plainfield in Will County, was upset over the war and attacked them after she had urged him to “pray for peace.”

Czuba appeared in court Monday wearing a red jail uniform, socks and yellow rubber slippers.

His attorney George Lenard entered the not guilty plea after the judge read the 8-count indictment. Czuba did not speak, looking down at the podium with his hands folded behind his back as he stood before the judge in the court in Joliet, 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

Shahin, 32, is recovering from multiple stab wounds. Hundreds of people attended her son’s funeral on Oct. 16 where he was remembered as an energetic boy who loved playing games. He had recently had a birthday.

The boy’s father and other family members attended the hearing. They declined to speak to reporters.

The murder charge in the indictment against Czuba describes the boy’s death as the result of “exceptionally brutal or heinous behavior.” The attack on the family — which renewed anti-Islamic fears in the Chicago area’s large and established Palestinian community — has drawn condemnation from the White House.

Judge David Carlson ruled that Czuba will remained detained as he awaits a Jan. 8 court hearing.

In arguing to keep Czuba detained, Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Fitzgerald said Czuba was a danger to Shahin and others.

“We also believe he is a threat to the safety of the community,” he said.

Czuba’s attorneys disagreed, citing Czuba’s age and the fact that he is a veteran without any criminal convictions.

Lenard and Fitzgerald declined to comment to reporters after the hearing.

Shahin asked the public to “pray for peace” and said her son was her best friend in a statement issued last week through the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

The attack comes amid rising hostility against Muslim and Jewish communities in the U.S. since Hamas attacked Israel.

United States News

Associated Press

Heavily armed man with explosives found dead at Colorado amusement park prompting weekend search

DENVER (AP) — The body of a heavily armed man wearing body armor and tactical clothing was found with homemade explosives at a Colorado amusement park, shutting down the attraction over the weekend as investigators looked for more bombs and searched his home, authorities said Monday. The 22-year-old man was found dead at Glenwood Caverns […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Canadian Solar to build $800 million solar panel factory in southeastern Indiana, employ about 1,200

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Ontario-based Canadian Solar Inc. will build an $800 million solar panel factory in southeastern Indiana that will employ about 1,200 workers once production is fully ramped up, the company said Monday. Canadian Solar said it will build the new photovoltaic cell factory at the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville, an […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Google CEO defends paying Apple and others to make Google the default search engine on devices

WASHINGTON (AP) — Testifying in the biggest U.S. antitrust case in a quarter century, Google CEO Sundar Pichai defended his company’s practice of paying Apple and other tech companies to make Google the default search engine on their devices, saying the intent was to make the user experience “seamless and easy.’’ The Department of Justice […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Federal charge says former North Dakota lawmaker traveled to Prague with intent to rape minor

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former, longtime North Dakota lawmaker has been indicted on a federal charge alleging he traveled to Prague with the intent to rape a minor. The four-page indictment against former state Sen. Ray Holmberg also charges him with one count of receiving images depicting child sexual abuse. The indictment was filed […]

4 hours ago

FILE - In this July 29, 2019 file photo, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell speaks during an i...

Associated Press

St. Louis County prosecutor drops U.S. Senate bid, will instead oppose Cori Bush in House race

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell announced Monday he will drop his bid to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley in 2024, and will instead make a run at a fellow Democrat — U.S. Rep. Cori Bush. Bell, 48, will oppose Bush in the 2024 Democratic primary for Missouri’s 1st […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-cop who fired into Breonna Taylor’s apartment in flawed, fatal raid goes on trial again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Louisville police officer who fired into Breonna Taylor’s apartment the night she was killed is going on trial in federal court this week for violating Taylor’s civil rights during the botched 2020 raid. The trial will mark a second attempt by prosecutors to convict Brett Hankison for his actions […]

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Illinois man pleads not guilty to hate crime and murder charges in attack on Muslim mother and son