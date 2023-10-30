Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Federal charge says former North Dakota lawmaker traveled to Prague with intent to rape minor

Oct 30, 2023, 9:41 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former, longtime North Dakota lawmaker has been indicted on a federal charge alleging he traveled to Prague with the intent to rape a minor.

The four-page indictment against former state Sen. Ray Holmberg also charges him with one count of receiving images depicting child sexual abuse. The indictment was filed Thursday in federal court in North Dakota.

It accuses the 79-year-old Holmberg of traveling from North Dakota to the Czech Republic from about June 2011 to November 2016 to rape a person under age 18.

Phone and text messages left with Holmberg’s attorney on Monday were not immediately returned. A text message sent to Holmberg was not immediately returned and voicemail on his phone was not set up, so a message could not be left.

