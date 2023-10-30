Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

St. Louis County prosecutor drops U.S. Senate bid, will instead oppose Cori Bush in House race

Oct 30, 2023, 9:26 AM

FILE - In this July 29, 2019 file photo, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell speaks during an i...

FILE - In this July 29, 2019 file photo, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell speaks during an interview in Clayton, Mo. Bell announced Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 he will drop his bid to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley in 2024, and will instead make a run at a fellow Democrat in Congress — Cori Bush. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, file)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, file)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell announced Monday he will drop his bid to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley in 2024, and will instead make a run at a fellow Democrat — U.S. Rep. Cori Bush.

Bell, 48, will oppose Bush in the 2024 Democratic primary for Missouri’s 1st Congressional District seat that covers St. Louis and part of St. Louis County. The decision comes as Bush has taken criticism for her response to the Hamas attack on Israel, including her call in a social media post to end “US government support for Israeli military occupation and apartheid.”

Bell and Bush are both Black, and both emerged as political forces in the aftermath of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, a death that helped spark the national Black Lives Matter movement. Bush was elected to the House in 2020, pulling a stunning upset of Democratic veteran William Lacy Clay.

Two years earlier, Bell pulled an equally surprising upset when he unseated Bob McCulloch as St. Louis County prosecutor.

Bell said in a statement that he was changing course, even though he felt he was the Democrat best positioned to defeat Hawley — an admittedly tall task in very conservative Missouri.

“But over the last several weeks, as I’ve campaigned around the state, I’ve heard one refrain from Democrats above all else: yes, we need you in Washington, but St. Louis needs you in the House of Representatives,” Bell’s statement said.

A message seeking comment from Bush’s campaign wasn’t immediately returned.

Bush, 47, was easily reelected to the House in 2022 despite a challenge from Democratic state Sen. Steve Roberts, who positioned himself as a more moderate alternative.

Last week, she was among just 10 House members who voted against a resolution supporting Israel following the attacks by Hamas that began Oct. 7. Meanwhile, her comments have drawn rebukes from some, including former Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri.

On Oct. 11, McCaskill posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a St. Louis Post-Dispatch story headlined, “St. Louis’ Cori Bush draws fire for statement on Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel.”

“As she should,” McCaskill posted.

In the Democratic Senate primary, Bell was positioned against Marine veteran Lucas Kunce, who launched his campaign to unseat Hawley in January, on the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots. Bell, in announcing his Senate bid in June, highlighted a now-famous photo of Hawley raising a closed fist in solidarity that day, as well as video of the senator running through the halls during the attack.

The photo drew strong criticism from some, but it now appears on coffee mugs that the senator sells.

Bell and Bush had contrasting styles in Ferguson, after white Officer Darren Wilson fatally shot Brown, a Black and unarmed 18-year-old.

As an angry crowd began to surround officers barricaded in the police parking lot the day after the shooting, Bell and a small group of other Black leaders got in the middle and urged calm. Bell at the time was a municipal judge and attorney, and his father was a police officer. He was elected to the Ferguson City Council in 2015.

The shooting led to months of unrest. Bush was a vocal leader of many of those protests. In Congress, she has been an advocate of shifting money from police and using it for things such as mental health and social services.

Critics had accused McCulloch, who is white, of skewing the investigation into Brown’s death in favor of Wilson. A St. Louis County grand jury declined to indict Wilson, who later resigned. The U.S. Department of Justice also declined to charge him — and so did Bell. His office reinvestigated the case after he took office.

Bell said in 2020 that his office did not find enough evidence to charge Wilson. He called on Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature to revise laws that offer protection against prosecution for police officers that regular citizens aren’t afforded.

During his time as prosecutor, Bell has implemented sweeping changes that have reduced the jail population, ended prosecution of low-level marijuana crimes and sought to help offenders rehabilitate themselves. He also established an independent unit to investigate officer-involved shootings.

United States News

Associated Press

Ex-cop who fired into Breonna Taylor’s apartment in flawed, fatal raid goes on trial again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Louisville police officer who fired into Breonna Taylor’s apartment the night she was killed is going on trial in federal court this week for violating Taylor’s civil rights during the botched 2020 raid. The trial will mark a second attempt by prosecutors to convict Brett Hankison for his actions […]

3 hours ago

FILE - The World Bank building in Washington, Monday, April 5, 2021. The World Bank says oil prices...

Associated Press

Oil prices could reach ‘uncharted waters’ if the Israel-Hamas war escalates, the World Bank says

The World Bank reported Monday that oil prices could be pushed into “uncharted waters” if the violence between Israel and Hamas intensifies.

3 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about artificial intelligence in the Roosevelt Room of the White ...

Associated Press

Biden wants to move fast on AI safeguards and will sign an executive order to address his concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday will sign a sweeping executive order to guide the development of artificial intelligence — requiring industry to develop safety and security standards, introducing new consumer protections and giving federal agencies an extensive to-do list to oversee the rapidly progressing technology. The order reflects the government’s effort to […]

7 hours ago

Palestinians resort to the sea water to bathe and clean their tools and clothes due the continuing ...

Associated Press

Live updates | Israel deepens military assault in the northern Gaza Strip

Israel expanded its military assault deeper into the northern Gaza Strip as the U.N. and medical staff expressed fears over airstrikes hitting closer to hospitals, where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded. Relief workers said the largest convoy of humanitarian aid to arrive in Gaza still fell far short […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Israel expands ground assault into Gaza as fears rise over airstrikes near crowded hospitals

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli troops and tanks pushed deeper into Gaza on Monday, advancing on two sides of the territory’s main city, as the U.N. and medical staff warned that airstrikes have hit closer to hospitals where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded. Video circulating on […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street recovers some losses after falling 10% below its summertime high

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is clawing back some of its sharp recent losses Monday, ahead of a week that could send more big swings through financial markets. The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher in its first trading after dropping more than 10% below its high point for the year. The Dow Jones Industrial […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

St. Louis County prosecutor drops U.S. Senate bid, will instead oppose Cori Bush in House race