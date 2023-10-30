Close
ARIZONA NEWS

West Valley city investigating series of inaccurate water readings

Oct 30, 2023, 7:32 AM

El Mirage said it is investigating after inaccurate water readings were found during the most recen...

El Mirage said it is investigating after inaccurate water readings were found during the most recent billing cycle. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A West Valley city said it is investigating after inaccurate water readings were found during the most recent billing cycle.

El Mirage said 20 customers had higher than expected charges on their water bill from the first week of October.

The city said the readings came from a third-party contractor.

“The city’s goal for this investigation is accuracy and transparency with a commitment to providing solutions for our customers,” El Mirage said in a press release.

How will El Mirage conduct the water readings investigation?

El Mirage said it is starting its probe by examining water reports and accounts for its nearly 12,000 customers.

The city will then verify meters. It has also reached out to Mountain States Pipe and Supply, the contractor in charge of transmitting data to El Mirage.

Affected customers are also in direct contact with the city for billing solutions.

El Mirage Utility Customers who suspect their meter reading is inaccurate can call the city at 623-933-1228 or in person by visiting the customer service office at 14011 N. First Avenue from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

