Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Specialty food items available at Chase Field for the World Series

Oct 29, 2023, 12:29 PM | Updated: 12:37 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Cajun Shrimp Fries (Arizona Diamondbacks photo) Pork Belly Banh Mi Dog (Arizona Diamondbacks photo)

PHOENIX — Specialty food and drink items are coming to Chase Field for the World Series as the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Texas Rangers for three games starting Monday.

Seven items – five food options and two cocktails – will be served at various spots throughout the stadium.

Cajun Shrimp Fries and Tenderloin Steak Nachos will be available at the Taste of Chase concession stand in Section 130.

At the Copper State Steaks stand, fans can pick up the Millionaire Steak Sandwich in Section 120.

RELATED STORIES

Big Dawgs in Section 105 is selling a Pork Belly Banh Mi Dog. It’s a footlong hot dog with gochujang barbecue and garlic aioli sauces on a New England hot dog bun.

For dessert, Sweet Treats in Section 123 is selling an Apple Pie Chimichanga that comes with vanilla frozen yogurt, crackerjacks and whipped cream.

Nervous about the game and need something to take the edge off? The Cactus Cooler, which has fresh lime, prickly pear and watermelon vodka or the Moneyball Mango Margarita with mango margarita mix and tequila on the rocks with a candy straw will be available at all bars that sell liquor.

The D-backs and Rangers are tied 1-1 in the best of seven series which resumes on Monday at 5:03 p.m. and can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Courtesy photo/Scottsdale Public Arts)...

KTAR.com

Canal Convergence art festival returns to Scottsdale Waterfront beginning Nov. 3

Canal Convergence returns to the Scottsdale Waterfront for the 11th year beginning on Nov. 3.

1 hour ago

(AZ511 Photo)...

Tom Kuebel

Wrong-way crash leaves 1 dead, several injured and closes Loop 101 in Peoria

One person is dead and several are injured after a wrong-way crash in Peoria that caused a road closure on the Loop 101 in Peoria Sunday morning.

4 hours ago

(Photo provided by Vensure Employer Solutions)...

KTAR.com

Vensure Employer Solutions opens new headquarters in Chandler, will bring 400 new jobs to area

Vensure Employer Solutions, a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing, announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art global headquarters in Chandler Thursday.

5 hours ago

(Photo provided by Press Coffee)...

David Veenstra

Press Coffee to open Phoenix Convention Center location by the end of the year

One of Arizona's preeminent coffee roasters is opening a new location in downtown Phoenix by the end of the year.

6 hours ago

A new Phoenix metro homebuilder is starting work on a new project featuring homes priced over $1 mi...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Longtime Valley homebuilders create new firm, prepare first project in Fountain Hills

A recently created Scottsdale-based homebuilder is kicking off its first project in Fountain Hills, with plans on the drawing board for additional developments.

8 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Hacker sentenced to 30 months in jail for stealing funds via computer scheme

A Florida man was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit computer fraud.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Specialty food items available at Chase Field for the World Series