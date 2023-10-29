PHOENIX — Specialty food and drink items are coming to Chase Field for the World Series as the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Texas Rangers for three games starting Monday.

Seven items – five food options and two cocktails – will be served at various spots throughout the stadium.

Cajun Shrimp Fries and Tenderloin Steak Nachos will be available at the Taste of Chase concession stand in Section 130.

At the Copper State Steaks stand, fans can pick up the Millionaire Steak Sandwich in Section 120.

Big Dawgs in Section 105 is selling a Pork Belly Banh Mi Dog. It’s a footlong hot dog with gochujang barbecue and garlic aioli sauces on a New England hot dog bun.

For dessert, Sweet Treats in Section 123 is selling an Apple Pie Chimichanga that comes with vanilla frozen yogurt, crackerjacks and whipped cream.

Nervous about the game and need something to take the edge off? The Cactus Cooler, which has fresh lime, prickly pear and watermelon vodka or the Moneyball Mango Margarita with mango margarita mix and tequila on the rocks with a candy straw will be available at all bars that sell liquor.

The D-backs and Rangers are tied 1-1 in the best of seven series which resumes on Monday at 5:03 p.m. and can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

