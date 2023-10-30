Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Gilbert ranks among top 10 cities in US to celebrate Halloween

Oct 30, 2023, 4:25 AM

An assortment of Halloween candy is shown in this photo taken on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 in New York.
PHOENIX — For the third year in a row, Gilbert was ranked as the top city in Arizona to celebrate Halloween.

For the second year in a row, a publication ranked Gilbert in the top 10 among all cities in the country.

WalletHub ranked Gilbert as the No. 10 city in the United States to celebrate Halloween and ranked the East Valley suburb as the No. 4 city in the nation in trick-or-treater friendliness.

Last year, Gilbert ranked No. 3 in the nation by SmartAsset and was one of three Arizona cities ranked in the top 10.

WalletHub ranked Phoenix as the second-highest Arizona city at No. 26 and Chandler followed closely behind at No. 31.

In 2021, Gilbert ranked No. 15 in the same poll while Chandler lingered at No. 41.

New York, Las Vegas and Los Angeles were ranked No. 1, 2 and 3, respectively.

