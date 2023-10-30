PHOENIX — For the third year in a row, Gilbert was ranked as the top city in Arizona to celebrate Halloween.

For the second year in a row, a publication ranked Gilbert in the top 10 among all cities in the country.

WalletHub ranked Gilbert as the No. 10 city in the United States to celebrate Halloween and ranked the East Valley suburb as the No. 4 city in the nation in trick-or-treater friendliness.

Last year, Gilbert ranked No. 3 in the nation by SmartAsset and was one of three Arizona cities ranked in the top 10.

WalletHub ranked Phoenix as the second-highest Arizona city at No. 26 and Chandler followed closely behind at No. 31.

In 2021, Gilbert ranked No. 15 in the same poll while Chandler lingered at No. 41.

New York, Las Vegas and Los Angeles were ranked No. 1, 2 and 3, respectively.

