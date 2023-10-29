Close
Wrong-way crash leaves 1 dead, several injured and closes Loop 101 in Peoria

Oct 29, 2023, 8:52 AM | Updated: 8:54 am

(AZ511 Photo)...

(AZ511 Photo)

(AZ511 Photo)

PHOENIX — A wrong-way driver has died after colliding with a tour bus on the Loop 101 between Thunderbird Road and Bell Road in the west Valley on Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. and caused a road closure on the northbound Loop 101. The road reopened around 8:50 a.m.

According to police, the driver of the wrong-way vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and two other passengers from the tour bus were hospitalized.

The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.

One of the tour bus passengers was ejected from the vehicle and treated for moderate injuries. Another had minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing but police believe that impairment was a factor in the crash.

