Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Boys graduate high school at lower rates than girls, with lifelong consequences

Oct 28, 2023, 9:01 PM

Bryant West poses for a portrait on a basketball court built by NBA star Devin Booker, who went to ...

Bryant West poses for a portrait on a basketball court built by NBA star Devin Booker, who went to high school here, in Moss Point, Miss., Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. Girls consistently are outperforming boys, graduating at higher rates at public high schools around the country. Students, educators and researchers say there are several reasons why boys are falling short.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — They attend the same classes with access to the same programs, and even come from the same families. But girls consistently are outperforming boys, graduating at higher rates at public high schools around the country.

The gap between them is wide, often as wide as the achievement gap between students from affluent and low-income families, a problem that officials have tracked closely for years. But the reasons why boys are falling short are not as clear.

Interviews with students, educators and researchers point to several factors. Men generally can earn the same wages as women with less education. But boys also are more likely to face suspensions or other discipline knocking them off track, and they don’t pursue help as often when they face mental health challenges.

Some boys are fine when they first drop out, landing jobs providing steady incomes. But over the long term, lacking a high school degree can hold men back. Studies show young men who drop out of high school earn less over their lifetimes and are more likely to end up in jail.

Bryant West was halfway through high school in Pascagoula, Mississippi, when he dropped out in 2020. Instead of learning algebra and other things he couldn’t imagine ever needing, he felt his time was better spent working at Popeye’s and on landscaping crews to help his mother with bills.

“I feel like it was pointless,” he said.

West, 18, planned instead to earn his GED, which he received three years later, in September. “It was just another way that I wanted to do it,” he said.

In some cases, boys like West aren’t in as much of a hurry to graduate as girls because they haven’t needed a high school degree to cover rent and groceries, said Beth Jarosz, a program director at research organization PRB.

A man without a high school diploma often earns as much as a woman who has completed a year or two of college, Jarosz said.

The U.S. government doesn’t require states to report graduation data by gender the way they must break it out by racial and ethnic groups and for children with disabilities, English language learners and homeless students. But in every state reporting high school graduation rates by gender, research shows female students graduate at higher rates.

More than 45,000 fewer boys than girls graduated high school in 2018, according to an estimate by researcher Richard Reeves based on data available from 37 reporting states.

That year, about 88% of girls graduated on time compared with 82% of boys, according to Reeves, who this year left the Brookings Institution to launch the American Institute for Boys and Men. The gap was still 6 percentage points in 2021, according to a follow-up analysis this year.

The gender gap has gone largely unaddressed by schools, but some have found effective strategies.

The city of Yonkers, New York, raised graduation rates for boys of color through supports such as mentoring. Former Superintendent Edwin Quezada said addressing the racial gap in graduation rates was useful toward understanding the overall gender gap, which was 7 percentage points in 2022.

Boys are referred to special education at higher rates than girls in early grades and are suspended at higher rates throughout school, all of which can derail plans for an on-time graduation, Quezada said.

“When the decks are stacked differently for young men than they are for young ladies, why should we expect different outcomes?” asked Quezada, who retired from the district in July.

In Buffalo, Benjamin Nichols’ troubles in school started early. After his parents divorced when he was 6, he started acting out and was held back. By the time he turned things around in high school, Nichols was older than his classmates and a better fit for an accelerated-credit night program, he said. He enrolled, only to be told the program was being shut down.

“I was lashing out because I wasn’t OK,” said Nichols, who ended up leaving high school after ninth grade. “The more and more of me getting punished and reprimanded, I just lashed out more.”

There would be more than 10 years of starts and stops before he earned his GED in 2019. Nichols, now 33, earned a two-year degree in electrical construction and maintenance this past year.

“The best piece of advice that I probably would have given teachers back then when dealing with me is to ask if I’m OK,” he said. “No one even bothered really to ask the question.”

Like Yonkers, Buffalo schools have incorporated initiatives from “My Brother’s Keeper,” the program started by former President Barack Obama to help boys succeed in school. Buffalo also has enlisted education advocacy group Say Yes Buffalo to provide mentoring to male students and recruit men to teach, spokesman Jeffrey Hammond said. Still, the urban district posted a 10-point graduation gender gap in 2022 (84%-74%) and an 11-point gap (84%-73%) in 2021.

Research is clear, Hammond wrote in an email: “Girls nationally succeed in school over boys because they are more apt to plan ahead, set academic goals and put forth effort in achieving these goals.” Plus, he said, girls receive fewer school suspensions, showing they are generally more likely to follow rules and receive more close instruction from teachers.

Only 10 states reporting graduation rates by gender break it down further by race, making it difficult to understand how much race is a factor in the gender gap. But Reeves found in his latest analysis that the gender gaps in the five largest states in the group were much larger between Black girls and boys than they were between white girls and boys or Asian girls and boys.

The graduation gender gap “is harder to explain than some of the other disparities we see,” PRB’s Jarosz said. “We know that structural racism is part of the explanation for why Black youth and Hispanic, Latino youth and American Indian youth are less likely to graduate.”

“But it’s not a structural racism issue for boys versus girls,” she said.

___

The Associated Press education team receives support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

United States News

Republican Sue Finkam, left, and Democrat Miles Nelson shake hands and exit the stage at the conclu...

Associated Press

Moms for Liberty unexpectedly finds itself at the center of a heated suburban Indiana mayoral race

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana Moms for Liberty chapter has followed the conservative group’s national playbook, challenging diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in school districts as part of its “parental rights” mission. But the chapter’s aims and use of a quote from Adolf Hitler in its inaugural newsletter unexpectedly spilled over this fall into […]

3 minutes ago

Associated Press

Former NYC jail guards avoid prison time for 8-minute delay in helping inmate who attempted suicide

NEW YORK (AP) — Two former New York City jail guards have avoided prison time for what authorities called their failure to intervene in a teenage inmate’s suicide attempt for nearly eight minutes until it was too late to save him from serious brain damage in 2019. Daniel Fullerton and Mark Wilson received conditional discharges […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at St. Anselm Coll...

Associated Press

Former Vice President Mike Pence drops his bid for the Republican presidential nomination

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday dropped his bid for the Republican presidential nomination, ending his campaign for the White House after struggling to raise money and gain traction in the polls.

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Pence ends White House campaign after struggling to gain traction. ‘This is not my time,’ he says

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday dropped his bid for the Republican presidential nomination, ending his campaign for the White House after struggling to raise money and gain traction in the polls. “It’s become clear to me: This is not my time,” Pence said at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

AP Sources: Auto workers and Stellantis reach tentative contract deal that follows model set by Ford

DETROIT (AP) — Jeep maker Stellantis has reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union that follows a template set earlier this week by Ford, two people with knowledge of the negotiations said Saturday. The deal, which still has to be ratified by members, leaves only General Motors without a contract with […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Food delivery business Yelloh to lay off 750 employees nationwide, close 90 delivery centers

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — The food delivery business Yelloh — formerly known as Schwan’s Home Delivery — is cutting 750 jobs nationwide and closing 90 delivery centers. The closures for the Bloomington, Minnesota-based company will begin Dec. 8. The company will continue to serve 18 states with its iconic yellow trucks. Customers elsewhere will get […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Boys graduate high school at lower rates than girls, with lifelong consequences