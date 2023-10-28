PHOENIX — A Silver Alert for a woman who went missing on Saturday morning was cancelled after she was located.

When the alert was activated, Guadalupe Nieto, 80, had last been seen driving a white 2005 Toyota Corolla with AZ license plate 74DR4 south on Interstate 17 in the area of Northern Avenue on Friday.

No information about her condition was released when the alert was canceled.

Nieto has a condition that may cause her to become lost or easily confused.

