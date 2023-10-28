Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Woman dies after being hit by vehicle as she crossed Phoenix street

Oct 28, 2023, 10:00 AM

File photo of police tape next to a Phoenix police patrol vehicle. One man was killed and another w...

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police are investigating the death of a woman who was struck by a vehicle as she attempted to cross a street in Phoenix early Friday.

When authorities responded to the incident, near the intersection of Broadway Road and 27th Street, they found Jayvontia Warren, 31, suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to a press release.

RELATED STORIES

Warren was taken to a nearby hospital and died there.

The driver of the vehicle, an SUV, stayed at the site of the incident.

He did not show signs of impairment, according to the release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

In this file photo, people play pickleball. (City of Glendale)...

KTAR.com

Chandler plans to build 18 pickleball courts at Tumbleweed Park

New pickleball courts are in the works for Tumbleweed Park in Chandler.

1 hour ago

Guadalupe Nieto. (Photo provided by Arizona Department of Public Service.)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled for woman last seen driving south on I-17 in Phoenix

Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman last seen driving south on Interstate 17 in Phoenix near Northern Avenue.

5 hours ago

Vitalant President and CEO David R. Green (left) and Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega share the scisso...

Kevin Stone

Blood services provider Vitalant celebrates new Scottsdale office, 80th anniversary

Vitalant, a national blood services provider, had a double celebration this week for its new headquarters in Scottsdale and 80th anniversary.

6 hours ago

Elan David Nash, 36, was sentenced Sept. 25, 2023, to 25 years in prison after previously pleading ...

KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to 25 years for 2nd-degree murder, kidnapping, domestic violence

An Arizona man was sentenced last month to 25 years in federal prison for a string of violent crimes in 2019, authorities said.

7 hours ago

The Stars of Bravo's "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" are expanding to Phoenix in partnership w...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

‘Million Dollar Listing’ Altman Brothers expanding to Phoenix

The Altman Brothers, the Los Angeles-based luxury real estate brokerage and stars of Bravo's "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles," are expanding to Phoenix.

8 hours ago

A man is seen in handcuffs in a stock photo. Jerardo Jay Rosales, 39 was arrested Wednesday in the ...

KTAR.com

Arizona convicted felon arrested in shooting of federal officer

A convicted felon was arrested Wednesday in the shooting of a federal officer in Tucson, authorities said.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

Woman dies after being hit by vehicle as she crossed Phoenix street