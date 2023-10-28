PHOENIX — Police are investigating the death of a woman who was struck by a vehicle as she attempted to cross a street in Phoenix early Friday.

When authorities responded to the incident, near the intersection of Broadway Road and 27th Street, they found Jayvontia Warren, 31, suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to a press release.

Warren was taken to a nearby hospital and died there.

The driver of the vehicle, an SUV, stayed at the site of the incident.

He did not show signs of impairment, according to the release.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.