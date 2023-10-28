Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Less boo for your buck: For the second Halloween in a row, US candy inflation hits double digits

Oct 28, 2023, 6:00 AM

An assortment of Halloween candy is shown in this photo taken on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 in New York....

An assortment of Halloween candy is shown in this photo taken on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 in New York. For the second year in a row, U.S. shoppers are seeing double-digit inflation in the candy aisle. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Spooked by the high price of Halloween candy? There’s not much relief in sight.

For the second year in a row, U.S. shoppers are seeing double-digit inflation in the candy aisle. Candy and gum prices are up an average of 13% this month compared to last October, more than double the 6% increase in all grocery prices, according to Datasembly, a retail price tracker. That’s on top of a 14% increase in candy and gum prices in October 2022.

“The price of candy has gotten to be outrageous,” said Jessica Weathers, a small business owner in Shiloh, Illinois. “It doesn’t make sense to me to spend $100 on candy.”

Weathers said she usually buys plenty of candy for trick-or-treaters and events at school and church. But this year, she only bought two bags and plans to turn off her porch light on Halloween when she runs out.

Other consumers are changing what they buy. Numerator, a market research firm, said its surveys show about one-third of U.S. consumers plan to trade down to value or store brands when buying candy for trick-or-treaters this year.

Weather is the main culprit for the higher prices. Cocoa prices are trading at 44-year highs after heavy rains in West Africa caused limited production in the season that began last fall. Now, El Nino conditions are making the region drier and are likely to linger well into the spring.

“There may be no price relief in sight, at least through the first half of 2024,” said Dan Sadler, principal of client insights for Circana, a market research firm.

Kelly Goughary, a senior research analyst with Gro Intelligence, an agricultural analytics firm, said Ivory Coast — which produces around 40% of the world’s cocoa — is already showing the signs of one of its worst droughts since 2003.

Meanwhile, global sugar prices are at 12-year highs, Goughary said. India, the world’s second-largest sugar producer after Brazil, recently banned sugar exports for the first time in seven years after monsoon rains hurt the upcoming harvest. Thailand’s output is also down.

Those costs, combined with increases for labor, packaging, and ingredients like peanuts, are pushing up prices for all kinds of candy.

Discount grocer Aldi is advertising a 250-piece variety pack of Mars Inc. chocolate bars — including Milky Way, Twix and Snickers — for $24.98. Two years ago, the same package was advertised at $19.54.

Hershey Co. — which has raised its prices by 7% or more in each of the last seven quarters —acknowledged this week that higher prices are taking a toll on demand. Hershey’s North American confectionary sales volumes fell 1% in the July-September period.

“We know that value and affordability continue to be top-of-the-line for consumers as budgets are stretched,” Hershey’s President and CEO Michele Buck said Thursday on a conference call with investors.

Buck said Hershey is trying to meet consumers’ needs with offerings in value stores and pack sizes at various price points.

United States News

Associated Press

Former NYC jail guards avoid prison time for 8-minute delay in helping inmate who attempted suicide

NEW YORK (AP) — Two former New York City jail guards have avoided prison time for what authorities called their failure to intervene in a teenage inmate’s suicide attempt for nearly eight minutes until it was too late to save him from serious brain damage in 2019. Daniel Fullerton and Mark Wilson received conditional discharges […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at St. Anselm Coll...

Associated Press

Former Vice President Mike Pence drops his bid for the Republican presidential nomination

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday dropped his bid for the Republican presidential nomination, ending his campaign for the White House after struggling to raise money and gain traction in the polls.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Pence quits the presidential race after struggling to gain traction. ‘This is not my time,’ he says

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday dropped his bid for the Republican presidential nomination, ending his campaign for the White House after struggling to raise money and gain traction in the polls. “It’s become clear to me: This is not my time,” Pence said at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

AP Sources: Auto workers and Stellantis reach tentative contract deal that follows model set by Ford

DETROIT (AP) — Jeep maker Stellantis has reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union that follows a template set earlier this week by Ford, two people with knowledge of the negotiations said Saturday. The deal, which still has to be ratified by members, leaves only General Motors without a contract with […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Food delivery business Yelloh to lay off 750 employees nationwide, close 90 delivery centers

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — The food delivery business Yelloh — formerly known as Schwan’s Home Delivery — is cutting 750 jobs nationwide and closing 90 delivery centers. The closures for the Bloomington, Minnesota-based company will begin Dec. 8. The company will continue to serve 18 states with its iconic yellow trucks. Customers elsewhere will get […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Police: Live cluster bomblet, ammunition found with donation at southeastern Wisconsin thrift store

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — A live cluster bomblet and ammunition have been found in a donation dropped off at a thrift shop in southeastern Wisconsin. An employee at the Janesville Goodwill made the discovery while conducting inventory Friday morning, according to the Janesville Police Department. The store and surrounding area were evacuated as a bomb […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

Less boo for your buck: For the second Halloween in a row, US candy inflation hits double digits