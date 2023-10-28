Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

In Seattle, phones ding. Killer whales could be close

Oct 27, 2023, 9:17 PM

In this photo provided by biologist and wildlife advocate Kersti Muul, people watch a whale swimmin...

In this photo provided by biologist and wildlife advocate Kersti Muul, people watch a whale swimming by a Seattle's Lincoln Park, on April, 2021. Muul created a Salish Wildlife Watch, a WhatsApp group chat that alerts people to when whales are in the area, prompting many people to race to shorelines to try to catch a glimpse of the giant marine mammals. (Kersti Muul via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Kersti Muul via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — Peter Bates was dropping his car at the mechanic this month when a notification pinged on his phone: killer whales were approaching his Seattle neighborhood.

He hopped on a bus toward the water, then an electric bike. He was pedaling along a shoreline trail when orcas’ black fins and white spots punched through the water a few yards away.

“They move so quickly. I was pedaling fast,” he said. “I was open-mouthed the whole way. It was a completely joyful experience, just full of awe.”

In a city known for stunning views of Puget Sound, and where the fate of the endangered resident orcas is a common topic of conversation, catching glimpses of the enchanting creatures is still an elusive treat.

But Salish Wildlife Watch, a WhatsApp group chat that alerts its 1,800 members when orcas are near, aims to make it easier for residents like Bates to have wondrous experiences with them, and to motivate people to learn about and protect the animals.

Users credit the real-time updates for spotting whales swim past the city’s skyline, calves with parents, pod hunts and orcas surfacing so close to shore they could hear and smell their fishy breathing.

“It’s just been kind of addicting,” said group chat member Ian Elliott of Seattle, who saw orcas with visiting friends. “You have the city and then you can go to any park on the water and just see these really wild animals.”

Behind the alerts is Kersti Muul, a biologist and wildlife advocate who hopes those experiences motivate people to learn about and protect the animals. Muul created the group chat to consolidate text threads and social media pages she used to update when orcas were around. Tips come from her most reliable whale-watcher friends, group members and colleagues.

“I love to get people out and especially people that have never seen a whale before,” Muul said. “I don’t know anyone that has had a close pass that doesn’t immediately just love whales.”

Muul’s first love is birds and she named Salish Wildlife Watch after the maze of inland waters between Washington State and British Columbia called the Salish Sea. She planned to include alerts for all kinds of animals. The orcas, however, became the stars.

Muul doesn’t mind. She hopes to marshal the whales’ charisma into awareness of challenges the ecosystem faces, such as depleted salmon runs, vessel noise interfering with their hunting and collisions with boats and ships.

“They’re in our backyard, which is humbling and honoring to begin with,” she said. “I’m trying to promote and facilitate equity and inspiration, and inspiration as a vehicle for advocacy. It’s the only way people get involved.”

Carved by retreating glaciers, the Salish Sea has been home to orcas for time immemorial. They are revered by the indigenous Coast Salish people.

Visits by “Bigg’s” or “transient” orcas have increased over the last few decades, as populations of their prey, like seals and sea lions, rebound in the region. Alerts from the group chat led people to see these orcas hunt just off the Seattle waterfront, near sports stadiums.

Then there are southern “resident” orcas, an endangered group that primarily eats salmon. Earlier this year, Lolita or Toki, the last captive member from this population, died in an aquarium in Miami. Humpback and gray whales also visit during their migrations.

Now, with so many people in the group chat, Muul usually only allows the two active administrators to post sightings. Alerts come with information about the type of whale, their direction of travel and nearby landmarks.

Brittany Philbin is an emergency hospital nurse who sought the outdoors as a way to relax during the coronavirus pandemic and quickly became obsessed with whales. Sporting a telephoto lens with her camera, Philbin now can identify individual whales from their fins and tails and is second to Muul in sorting sighting tips and sending alerts. Muul said she couldn’t do it without Philbin.

“I volunteer for this group because I want people to be able to have the opportunity to see whales,” she said, “something that everyone can participate in.”

Having so many eyes on whales when they’re in town may also help improve their safety. Watchers often track private boats that are getting too close to the animals. And while commercial whale watching is regulated under federal law, Muul said the alerts allow people to see whales from shore, without disturbing them.

Muul’s group is one of many efforts to marry the digital world with nature. The Orca Network and Puget Sound Whale Sightings also post sightings on their Facebook pages and users track the whales. Other local Facebook groups flag the appearance of the northern lights and bioluminescent plankton.

Steven Rice, a recent transplant from Philadelphia, learned through the Orca Network about chasing whale sightings around Seattle. On clear days he checks the updates on Facebook, hitting refresh over and over.

“For me, growing up on the East Coast, I never really imagined I’d be living somewhere where you could see something like that,” he said after photographing a pod of orcas this past summer south of Seattle.

Rice once got to see the whales so close he could hear their spouts and see the puff of air and water that orcas let out when breathing.

“I don’t really know the right words for it, but it was just really a kind of a magical experience,” he said.

United States News

Kimberly Carchipulla, right, and her son 5-year-old Damien, center, wait for the bus on their way t...

Associated Press

New York City sets up office to give migrants one-way tickets out of town

New York City is intensifying efforts to transport migrants out of the city as its shelter system reaches capacity.

3 hours ago

Law enforcement officers, right, stand near armored and tactical vehicles, center, near a property ...

Associated Press

Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

The suspect connected to the deadly mass shootings at two businesses in Lewiston, Maine was found dead Friday.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

2 white boaters plead guilty to misdemeanors in Alabama riverfront brawl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two white boaters charged in an Alabama riverfront brawl that drew nationwide attention pleaded guilty Friday to misdemeanor charges of harassment and assault. The August riverfront melee in Montgomery drew national attention after white boaters were filmed hitting a Black riverboat co-captain and crew members rushing to his defense. Video of […]

4 hours ago

People talk near a 2024 Cooper S convertible on the floor of a Mini dealership Saturday, Oct. 21, 2...

Associated Press

US consumers keep spending briskly even in the face of persistent inflation and high interest rates

An inflation gauge that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve showed price increases remained elevated in September.

4 hours ago

FILE - Palestinians inspect the rubble of the Yassin Mosque destroyed after it was hit by an Israel...

Associated Press

Live updates | UN calls for ‘humanitarian truce’ in Gaza as Israel expands activity in the territory

The Israeli military says its ground forces will expand their activities in Gaza Friday night.

5 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

In Seattle, phones ding. Killer whales could be close