ARIZONA NEWS

Surf’s up: Cannon Beach inches closer to splashing around in Mesa

Oct 27, 2023, 3:00 PM

Cannon Beach on Oct. 25 offered a peek of a wave pool that will be in use next year. (Jim Poulin/Ph...

Cannon Beach on Oct. 25 offered a peek of a wave pool that will be in use next year. (Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)

(Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY RON DAVIS/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Cole Cannon made sure he tried the food of every restaurant, went through the workout at any gym and even got a facial at whichever health and wellness concept that was interested in coming to the Cannon Beach surf park.

“I do all of it because I wanted to make sure our consumers are put first and have a great experience,” Cannon said.

Cannon, the developer behind the 37-acre mixed-use development and surf park, invited local media for a first look at a wave pool that he hopes will be in use by the summer of 2024 in southeast Mesa. Cannon Beach, located on the southeast corner of Power and Warner roads, would include 500,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, a surf lagoon, a 17-foot cliff-diving lagoon and more.

There will be two hotels on-site. One of those will be an Aloft Hotel by Marriott and the other will be a Cannon Beach branded hotel that will be inspired by beach towns in Southern California and Hawaii.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

