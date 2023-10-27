Close
Person assaulted by 2 unknown suspects on Arizona State University campus in Tempe

Oct 27, 2023, 9:00 AM

A person was assaulted early Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, while walking on the Arizona State University c...

A person was assaulted early Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, while walking on the Arizona State University campus in Tempe. (Facebook File Photo/Arizona State University Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Arizona State University Police Department)

PHOENIX — A person was assaulted early Friday while walking on the Arizona State University campus in Tempe, authorities said.

The victim, who is not affiliated with the university, was attacked around 2 a.m. by two unknown suspects, the ASU Police Department said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries considered serious but not life-threatening.

The suspects fled the area, and no description was available.

The attack occurred on Lemon Street near the Mesquite Hall and Verbena Hall dormitories, which are part of the Hassayampa Academic Village.

The location is in the southeast portion of campus near Rural Road and Apache Boulevard.

No other information about the incident was released.

