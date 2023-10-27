Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

The White House and Google launch a new virtual tour with audio captions, Spanish translation

Oct 26, 2023, 9:00 PM

First lady Jill Biden speaks during a media preview Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in the State Dining Roo...

First lady Jill Biden speaks during a media preview Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, ahead of Wednesday's State Dinner with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Can’t come to Washington? Couldn’t get a ticket to tour the White House? Don’t worry.

The White House, Google Maps and Google Arts & Culture launched a new virtual tour of the famous mansion on Friday, which is also National Civics Day.

With a computer or smartphone, users will be able to see all of the rooms that they would have seen had they been able to go on a public tour of the building.

The updated virtual tour is part of a mission by first lady Jill Biden to make the White House accessible to as many people as possible. Biden, a longtime community college professor, hopes teachers will use it to educate students about the White House and its history, said Elizabeth Alexander, her spokesperson.

“Not everyone can make the trip to Washington, D.C., to tour the White House, so she’s bringing the White House to them,” Alexander said.

The tour is the first Google virtual tour of the White House to include audio captions for people with disabilities. The captions are narrated by White House social secretary Carlos Elizondo and pop up on the screen to offer viewers historical information on each of the rooms.

It is also Google’s first virtual tour of the White House to have Spanish translation.

The tour opens with a brief video of President Joe Biden and the first lady welcoming visitors, the same message that plays at the White House Visitors Center for those who visit in person.

Google Street View technology was used to capture the imagery, starting at the East Wing Entrance and moving through all rooms on the public tour route, including the library, the China Room, the Green, Blue and Red rooms, the East Room and the State Dining Room.

The tour was created using Google Arts & Culture’s storytelling tool.

Ben Gomes, senior vice president of learning and sustainability at Google, said the mission of its arts and culture division is to open the world’s culture to people everywhere.

The tour is available on the White House website, as well as on Google Maps and the Google Arts & Culture page.

United States News

Associated Press

New York City sets up office to give migrants one-way tickets out of town

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York City is intensifying efforts to transport migrants out of the city as its shelter system reaches capacity, setting up a dedicated office to provide asylum-seekers with free, one-way tickets to anywhere in the world. City Hall confirmed the establishment of a new “reticketing center” in Manhattan as its latest […]

48 minutes ago

FILE - Doses of the anti-viral drug Paxlovid are displayed in New York, Aug. 1, 2022. The COVID-19 ...

Associated Press

COVID-19 treatments to enter the market with a hefty price tag

WASHINGTON (AP) — The COVID-19 treatments millions of Americans have taken for free from the federal government will enter the private market next week with a hefty price tag. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is setting the price for a five-day treatment of Paxlovid at $1,390, but Americans can still access the pills at no cost — […]

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

Four Gulf of Mexico federal tracts designated for wind power development by Biden administration

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Four tracts of federal Gulf of Mexico waters of the coasts of Texas and Louisiana, ranging in size from nearly 57,000 acres (23,100 hectares) to over 495,000 acres (200,230 hectares), were designated Thursday for development of wind energy by the Biden administration. Friday’s announcement follows the first Gulf sale of leases […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Retired Colombian army officer gets life sentence in 2021 assassination of Haiti’s president

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami on Friday sentenced a retired Colombian army officer to life in prison for his role in plotting to kill Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, which caused unprecedented turmoil in the Caribbean nation. Germán Alejandro Rivera García, 45, is the second of 11 suspects detained and charged […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

3 teens were shot and wounded outside a west Baltimore high school as students were arriving

BALTIMORE (AP) — Three teenagers were wounded in a shooting outside a west Baltimore high school around the time classes were starting Friday morning, officials said. The shooting adds to a recent uptick in youth violence plaguing the city this year, including several instances of Baltimore public school students being shot on or near high […]

4 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

The White House and Google launch a new virtual tour with audio captions, Spanish translation