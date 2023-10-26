Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Live Updates | Arrest warrant for 8 counts of murder issued for suspect in Maine mass shooting

Oct 26, 2023, 7:45 AM

A body is wheeled out on a stretcher at Schemengees Bar and Grille, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Lew...

A body is wheeled out on a stretcher at Schemengees Bar and Grille, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. The restaurant was the site of one of the two mass shootings in Lewiston on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Follow live updates on shootings in Lewiston, Maine, that left at least 18 people dead and 13 injured when a man opened fire at a restaurant and a bowling alley.

WHAT TO KNOW

— Police are searching for a person of interest who is a trained firearms instructor.

— Here’s what we know about the suspect and where the shooting happened.

— The shooting is the 36th mass killing in the United States this year.

— The aftermath of mass shootings infiltrates every corner of survivors’ lives

ARREST WARRANT ISSUED FOR SUSPECT IN MAINE SHOOTING

An arrest warrant for eight counts of murder has been issued for the suspect in the shootings at a Maine bowling alley and a restaurant, according to state police.

As more victims are identified, the counts against suspect Robert Card lists will probably grow to 18, Maine State Police Col. William Ross said.

Police responded to a “very fast moving, very dangerous scene,” Ross said, noting that seven people were found dead at the bowling alley and eight at the bar, including one victim who was outside. All had gunshot wounds. Three people who were taken to hospitals also died, Ross said.

MAINE GOV. MILLS SAYS SHOOTING DEATH TOLL RISES TO 18

The death toll in the shooting at a Maine bowling alley and a restaurant has risen to 18 people killed, according to Gov. Janet Mills. Another 13 were injured in the shootings on Wednesday night, she said.

Mills said law enforcement is still searching for shooting suspect Robert Card, who is considered armed and dangerous.

The governor warned that people should not to approach Card under any circumstances. She asked people to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

The “full weight” of her administration is behind the law enforcement effort to capture Card and hold whoever is responsible accountable and seek justice for the victims and their families, Mills said.

“We cannot and we will not rest in this endeavor,” Mills said.

MAINE SHOOTING ANGERS PARENT OF COLLEGE STUDENT

Diana Florence said her son, a sophomore at Bates College in Lewiston, stayed in his dorm with his roommate with the blinds closed.

Her daughter is a senior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which was locked down twice last month, once when a professor was killed and again two weeks later when a man brandished a gun in the student union building.

“I could not believe it — that this is happening again. It’s happening to my son after it just happened to my daughter,” she said in a phone interview Thursday.

Florence, of New York, said she and her son spoke and texted late into the night and he was shaken up but OK. Meanwhile, she was left angry.

“I think this is about our laws, frankly. That we cannot seem to pass any sort of sensible gun laws or attack mental health in the way we should,” she said. “And our kids are paying the price. And even if they’re not killed or injured the trauma that is going to linger long past the semester is palpable.”

