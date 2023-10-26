5 found shot to death at southeast North Carolina home, sheriff says

CLINTON, N.C. (AP) — Five people were found fatally shot at a southeast North Carolina home early Thursday, according to the local sheriff.

Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said deputies were called to the home off Garland Highway outside Clinton shortly before 1 a.m. for a report of a homicide found five people dead with gunshot wounds, news outlets reported.

The emergency call came from someone who knows the homeowner, Thornton said. Investigators don’t have any information about a suspect and don’t know how the people who were killed knew each other, he said.

Follow @ktar923