Safety, security, baseball: What to expect at World Series in Phoenix next week

Oct 26, 2023, 10:00 AM | Updated: 11:26 am

As fans prep for the World Series in Phoenix, law enforcement officials are stepping up their safety plan to ensure the well-being of attendees. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

BY SUELEN RIVERA


PHOENIX — As fans prep for one of Arizona’s biggest sporting events of the year, law enforcement officials are stepping up their safety plan to ensure the well-being of attendees.

With World Series Games 3, 4 and, if necessary, 5 against the Texas Rangers set for Monday-Wednesday at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said Thursday that visitors should expect to see a heavy law enforcement presence.

“There will be some inconveniences going through the process, which you just need to understand that’s intended to make sure that you are safe while you are enjoying the World Series,” Penzone told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona Morning News.

How have security needs changed since last World Series in Phoenix?

Penzone has experience working a World Series from the Diamondbacks’ 2001 championship season. He said the law enforcement environment has changed significantly since then.

“Technology has advanced since that time but also the threat to our democracy and the threat to our safety has changed dramatically, so we’re really comprehensive of our plan. It’s been going on for some time through the playoffs, but we really stepped it up now that we’re going to be celebrating the World Series.”

Ultimately, Penzone wants all fans to enjoy their experience.

“When we’re doing our job, you’re enjoying the experience, you don’t notice us but you have that sense of safety cause you know that we’re in place,” he said.

