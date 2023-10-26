Scottsdale adopts parental paid leave ordinance for city employees

PHOENIX — The Scottsdale City Council adopted an ordinance Tuesday that will provide paid leave for city employees entering parenthood.

The ordinance, which was unanimously approved, gives eligible employees four weeks of continuous paid leave whether they’re welcoming a new child through birth, adoption or foster care.

The leave can be taken within 12 months of employees entering parenthood.

“Scottsdale’s parental paid leave policy reaffirms our dedication to support growing families,” Mayor David Ortega. “Whether through birth or adoption, our employees can enjoy quality time during these joyful life events.”

Leave will run concurrently with the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).

Payment will be 100% of an employee’s base salary.

“We are committed to retaining the wonderful people who work for the city and ensuring we are also an attractive employer as we recruit new staff – this is an investment in strong municipal services and in the future of Scottsdale,” Ortega said.

