ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man sentenced to 43 years for defrauding victims as unlicensed contractor

Oct 25, 2023, 8:00 PM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced to 43 years in prison on Monday in a case where he defrauded victims as an unlicensed contractor.

Mark A. Whittington, 64, of Chino Valley, was handed the sentence two months after he pleaded guilty on charges of fraud schemes, theft and contracting without a license.

Whittington contracted with victims on home remodeling or repair work despite not being a licensed contractor, according to the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.

Whittington would target elderly people in the Quad City area, portraying himself as an experienced contractor.

Sometimes, Whittington wouldn’t complete the work he was tasked to do and stopped returning calls and letters after receiving payment.

He took about $70,000 from eight victims, according to YCAO.

Whittington had previously been on probation for the same scheme.

“I hope the jury’s verdicts and the lengthy prison sentences deter this sort of shocking and unscrupulous behavior by anyone who might seek to take advantage of retired or elderly homeowners,” Yavapai County Attorney Dennis McGrane said. “The sheer amount stolen by Mr. Whittington, and the number of older victims, is shocking.

“I encourage anyone who is planning on hiring someone to do home repairs to check references and contact the Arizona Registrar of Contractors to confirm that they are a licensed contractor in good standing.”

Whittington will have to pay restitution to the victims.

