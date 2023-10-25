Win World Series tickets

Close
Oct 25, 2023, 4:14 PM | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 6:40 am

The D-backs are heading to the World Series, and we want you to be there!! Register & listen for your name starting this Monday on Arizona’s Morning News during the 7 a.m. hour for your chance to win D-backs World Series tickets!!!

Register below for your chance to win tickets!

Win tickets to see The Eagles

Just announced: The Eagles are bringing "The Long Goodbye Tour" with special guest Steely Dan to Footprint Center on January 19. Tickets go on sale next Friday but you can win a pair now!

Paw Pics

Most proud pet parents have photos of their furry family members and we want to see them! Send us a photo of your pet and you could win a $100 gift card. A different pet photo will be randomly drawn at the end of each month and will be named KTAR's Paw Pic Pet of the Month!

17 days ago

Pay Tribute to a Teacher Presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers

It's KTAR Pay Tribute to a Teacher Presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers. Nominate a teacher today for their chance to win a $2,500 check!

17 days ago

Rob Schneider: The Narcissist Confessions Tour

Enter for a chance to win tickets to see Rob Schneider's "The Confessions of a Narcissist" tour at Arizona Financial Theater live on January 27th, 2024!

18 days ago

NASCAR Championship Weekend

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Races are returning to Phoenix Raceway November 3rd- 5th enter below for a chance to win tickets!

18 days ago

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

