Win tickets to see The Eagles
Oct 25, 2023, 7:35 AM | Updated: 10:01 am
Just announced: The Eagles are bringing “The Long Goodbye Tour” with special guest Steely Dan to Footprint Center on January 19. You can purchase tickets here!
Oct 25, 2023, 7:35 AM | Updated: 10:01 am
The D-backs are heading to the World Series, and we want you to be there!! Register & listen for your name starting this Monday on Arizona's Morning News during the 7 a.m. hour for your chance to win D-backs World Series tickets!!!
2 days ago
Most proud pet parents have photos of their furry family members and we want to see them! Send us a photo of your pet and you could win a $100 gift card. A different pet photo will be randomly drawn at the end of each month and will be named KTAR's Paw Pic Pet of the Month!
17 days ago
It's KTAR Pay Tribute to a Teacher Presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers. Nominate a teacher today for their chance to win a $2,500 check!
17 days ago
Enter for a chance to win tickets to see Rob Schneider's "The Confessions of a Narcissist" tour at Arizona Financial Theater live on January 27th, 2024!
18 days ago
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Races are returning to Phoenix Raceway November 3rd- 5th enter below for a chance to win tickets!
18 days ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]
As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.
An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.
The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.