JetBlue plane tilts back after landing at JFK Airport in New York but no injuries are reported

NEW YORK (AP) — JetBlue officials say a plane rocked back with its nose pointed skyward after landing at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport because of a shift in weight on the aircraft.

Videos posted on social media show Flight 662 from Bridgetown, Barbados, at the passenger gate and tilted backward at about a 30-degree angle after landing Sunday night.

JetBlue officials said in a statement Monday that the jetliner tilted back “due to a shift in weight and balance during deplaning.” The plane eventually leveled, the officials said, and no injuries to passengers were reported.

The aircraft has been taken out of service for inspection, JetBlue said.

Follow @ktar923