ARIZONA NEWS

Multiple people injured in Phoenix street crash involving ambulance

Oct 23, 2023, 5:36 AM | Updated: 7:21 am

text reads "ambulance" on the back of a vehicle...

Multiple people were hospitalized early Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, following a multivehicle crash involving an ambulance in Phoenix. (Photo by Simon Dawson - Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Simon Dawson - Pool/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Multiple people were hospitalized early Monday following a multivehicle crash involving an ambulance in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officials responded to a call about the crash near Seventh Street and Northern Avenue around 2:15 a.m., the Phoenix Fire Department said.

They found two vehicles, including a Maricopa ambulance, and five people at the scene, fire officials said. The ambulance was found on its side.

The vehicle was transporting a teenager with a gunshot wound at the time of the crash.

A teenage boy, two men and one woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition, fire officials said. One of the men had to be extricated from his vehicle.

Another man was hospitalized in stable condition.

Northern Avenue was closed with no estimated time for reopening.

No additional information was available.

