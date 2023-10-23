Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

President Joe Biden is naming ‘tech hubs’ for 32 states, Puerto Rico to help industry, create jobs

Oct 23, 2023, 2:04 AM

FILE - President Joe Biden looks on as Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks on the South Lawn of...

FILE - President Joe Biden looks on as Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Aug. 9, 2022, in Washington. The Biden administration is designating 31 “tech hubs” in 32 states and Puerto Rico to help spur innovation and create jobs in the specific industries that are concentrated in these areas. “I have to say, in my entire career in public service, I have never seen as much interest in any initiative than this one," Raimondo told reporters during a Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, conference call to preview the announcement. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — The Biden administration is designating 31 “ tech hubs ” touching 32 states and Puerto Rico to help spur innovation and create jobs in the specific industries that are concentrated in these areas.

President Joe Biden was set to announce the hubs Monday at the White House.

“I have to say, in my entire career in public service, I have never seen as much interest in any initiative than this one,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told reporters during a Sunday conference call to preview the announcement. Her department received 400 applications, she said.

“No matter where I go or who I meet with — CEOs, governors, senators, congresspeople, university presidents — everyone wants to tell me about their application and how excited they are,” said Raimondo, who planned to join Biden for the announcement.

The tech hubs are the result of a process Raimondo’s department launched in May to distribute a total of $500 million in grants to cities.

The $500 million came from a $10 billion authorization in last year’s CHIPS and Science Act to stimulate investments in new technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and biotech. It’s an attempt to expand tech investment that is largely concentrated around a few U.S. cities — Austin, Texas; Boston; New York; San Francisco; and Seattle — to the rest of the country.

The program, formally the Regional Technology and Innovation Hub Program, ties into the president’s economic argument that people should be able to find good jobs where they live and that opportunity should be spread across the country, rather than be concentrated. The White House has sought to elevate that message and highlight Biden’s related policies as the Democratic president prepares his reelection bid in 2024.

The 31 tech hubs reach Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Montana, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Virginia, New Hampshire, Missouri, Kansas, Maryland, Alabama, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Minnesota, Louisiana, Idaho, Wyoming, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, New York, Nevada, Missouri, Oregon, Vermont, Ohio, Maine, Washington and Puerto Rico.

United States News

Associated Press

Chevron buys Hess for $53 billion, 2nd buyout among major producers this month as oil prices surge

NEW YORK (AP) — Chevron is buying Hess Corp. for $53 billion and it’s not even the biggest acquisition in the energy sector this month as major producers seize the initiative while oil prices surge. The Chevron-Hess deal comes less than two weeks after Exxon Mobil said that it would acquire Pioneer Natural Resources for […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Israel strikes across Gaza after allowing another small aid convoy into the besieged enclave

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza on Monday, including in areas where Palestinian civilians have been told to seek refuge, after another small aid shipment was allowed into the besieged Hamas-ruled territory. Israel has still not allowed any fuel to enter Gaza, where there has been a power blackout […]

6 hours ago

Greg Schneider, research museum collections manager for the University of Michigan Museum of Zoolog...

Associated Press

University of Michigan slithers toward history with massive acquisition of jarred snake specimens

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Greg Schneider scans rows upon rows of liquid-filled glass jars containing coiled snake specimens, just a portion of the University of Michigan Museum of Zoology’s reptile and amphibian collection believed to be the largest held by any research institution in the U.S. thanks to a recent donation. The museum this […]

8 hours ago

FILE - President George W. Bush signs legislation banning so-called partial-birth abortions, Nov. 5...

Associated Press

This procedure is banned in the US. Why is it a hot topic in fight over Ohio’s abortion amendment?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — With Election Day closing in, anti-abortion groups seeking to build opposition to a reproductive rights measure in Ohio are messaging heavily around a term for an abortion procedure that was once used later in pregnancy but that hasn’t been legal in the U.S. for over 15 years. In ads, debates and […]

8 hours ago

File - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain, center, visits striking UAW Local 551 workers outs...

Associated Press

UAW’s confrontational leader makes gains in strike talks, but some wonder: Has he reached too far?

WAYNE, Mich. (AP) — Throughout its 5-week-old strikes against Detroit’s automakers, the United Auto Workers union has cast an emphatically combative stance, reflecting the style of its pugnacious leader, Shawn Fain. Armed with a list of what even Fain has called “audacious” demands for better pay and benefits, the UAW leader has embodied the exasperation […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutor: Ex-police chief who quit in excessive force case gets prison term for attacking ex-wife

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri police chief who was forced to resign following allegations he assaulted a father who tried to drown his 6-month-old daughter has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for attacking his ex-wife during a domestic dispute, a prosecutor said. Greg Hallgrimson was sentenced Friday in the case in […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

President Joe Biden is naming ‘tech hubs’ for 32 states, Puerto Rico to help industry, create jobs