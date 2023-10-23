PHOENIX — Tempe is working to clean up alleys throughout the city.

According to the city, a recent survey found that only two-thirds of residents are happy with the conditions of their alleys. With the launch of the city’s Community Enhancement Division, regular inspections and code enforcement will be done in conjunction with alley education and assistant programs.

“Using data to help formulate decisions has been a longstanding principle for the city of Tempe. Data shows that we need a greater focus on public health and safety for our community, with one aspect of that being alleys,” Tempe City Manager Rosa Inchausti said in a press release. “I’m confident that this new division will create a better experience for the community while improving our enforcement strategies in the alleys city-wide.”

The cleanliness and safety of alleys in the city is an objective Tempe has, which will contribute to the city council’s five strategic priorities.

Alleys are vital to the city and its citizenry: Not only is it vital to solid waste disposal, but it’s a point of access for first responders.

“A clean alley reduces fire hazards, limits spread of pests, sees less criminal activity and allows our first responders and city vehicles easy access,” the city’s code compliance administrator Drew Yocom said in a release. “We will be working to raise awareness on the importance of alley maintenance and will be in close communication with residents to address localized issues.”

For questions on alley enforcement or to report an alley concern, residents can call Tempe 311 at 480-350-4311 or submit a service request online.

