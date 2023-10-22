Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Two agents critically injured as pickup truck crashes into Yuma Border Patrol station

Oct 22, 2023, 2:31 PM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two Border Patrol agents were transported to a Phoenix hospital after a pickup truck crashed into the Interstate 8 checkpoint in Yuma on Saturday.

The injured agents were initially taken to Yuma Regional Hospital in critical condition before being taken to Phoenix, authorities said. Several others were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information about the incident was disclosed by authorities.

The investigation is ongoing. 

