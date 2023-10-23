PHOENIX — The state’s transportation board is approving the Arizona Department of Transportation’s 2050 long-term transportation plan.

The official approval came on Friday.

The plan is a set of transportation investment priorities for ADOT, not a set of project-specific ideas.

It also provides information on funding for future projects.

“Our statewide transportation needs through 2050 are $231.4 billion, while our projected revenues are $69.1 billion – a gap of $162.3 billion,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said in a report.

“This gap has continued to widen since the last LRTP was developed, due in part to large increases in construction costs from inflation.”

How was the plan put together?

Nearly 10,000 Arizonans had input on the plan, ADOT said. Residents spoke during public meetings, which helped transportation officials figure out the to-do list for shaping the plan.

The 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan, which is updated every five years, projects future revenues and costs.

“Their input made it clear that ADOT’s top priority should be fixing roads and preserving and maintaining existing infrastructure, along with prioritizing highway projects that address growth and improve highways in rural areas,” ADOT said.

