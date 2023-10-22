Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Four people stabbed, two arrested following altercation in Chandler

Oct 22, 2023, 2:00 PM

(Facebook File Photo/Chandler Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Four people were stabbed and two people were arrested after a fight early Sunday morning outside a residential complex in Chandler.

According to police, a fight broke out near Arizona Avenue and Ray Road. Three of the four victims were taken to the hospital for injuries, which were not life threatening.

Two suspects remained on scene and were taken into custody.

The identities of those involved in the incident were not released.

An investigation into what led to the fight is ongoing.

