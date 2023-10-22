Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Motorcyclist killed in collision in northern part of Phoenix

Oct 22, 2023, 7:15 AM

PHOENIX — One person is dead following an late morning accident on Saturday.

Phoenix police responded to the area of North Cave Creek Road and East Sweetwater Avenue shortly after 10 a.m., authorities report, to calls of a serious collision between a motorcycle and a passenger car.

Upon arrival on the scene, authorities report finding the motorcyclist in critical condition.

However, the Phoenix Fire Department personnel responded and pronounced the man dead.

The collision is still under investigation. 

Motorcyclist killed in collision in northern part of Phoenix