PHOENIX — One person is dead following an late morning accident on Saturday.

Phoenix police responded to the area of North Cave Creek Road and East Sweetwater Avenue shortly after 10 a.m., authorities report, to calls of a serious collision between a motorcycle and a passenger car.

Upon arrival on the scene, authorities report finding the motorcyclist in critical condition.

However, the Phoenix Fire Department personnel responded and pronounced the man dead.

The collision is still under investigation.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.