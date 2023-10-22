Close
Heat continues through Saturday, concertgoers overwhelmed at Arizona Jazz Festival

Oct 21, 2023, 5:05 PM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — High temperatures may be coming to an end, but they weren’t gone on Saturday.

Multiple heat-related illnesses were reported at the Arizona Jazz Festival on Saturday, requiring at least one person to be taken to the hospital.

Temperatures peaked over 100 degrees on Saturday, with a high recorded by the National Weather Service in Phoenix of 100.4 degrees.

Authorities were called to the festival, located at 53rd and High streets shortly after 3:30 p.m. After treating an initial two patients, authorities report several more approached medical personnel on site requesting evaluation. Most were found to be in sable condition and refused transport to the hospital. One person, who required a trip to a local hospital, was reported to be in stable condition.

Due to high temperatures, firefighters remained on site to help other potential patients in need.

