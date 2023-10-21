State Route 87 reopened in both directions near Payson

PHOENIX – State Route 87 is now open in both directions near Payson after it was closed earlier Saturday.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the lanes were closed because of a crash at milepost 252.

Motorists experienced delays and were forced to detour and take alternate routes.

*CLOSURE* SR 87 is closed in both directions near Payson. The closure is due to a crash at milepost 252. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/UvVxJJK66Q — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 21, 2023

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.