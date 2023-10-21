Close
ARIZONA NEWS

State Route 87 reopened in both directions near Payson

Oct 21, 2023, 3:22 PM | Updated: 4:52 pm

(Pixabay Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – State Route 87 is now open in both directions near Payson after it was closed earlier Saturday.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the lanes were closed because of a crash at milepost 252.

Motorists experienced delays and were forced to detour and take alternate routes.

 

