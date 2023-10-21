State Route 87 reopened in both directions near Payson
Oct 21, 2023, 3:22 PM | Updated: 4:52 pm
(Pixabay Photo)
PHOENIX – State Route 87 is now open in both directions near Payson after it was closed earlier Saturday.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the lanes were closed because of a crash at milepost 252.
Motorists experienced delays and were forced to detour and take alternate routes.
*CLOSURE* SR 87 is closed in both directions near Payson.
The closure is due to a crash at milepost 252.
Expect delays and seek an alternate route.
There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/UvVxJJK66Q
— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 21, 2023
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.