Man dies after being hit by train in Flagstaff

PHOENIX — A male pedestrian died in Flagstaff on Friday after being hit by a train.

According to the Flagstaff Police Department, an eastbound train collided with a man on the tracks at approximately 5:39 p.m. near Ponderosa Parkway.

The man, whom police identified as 53-year-old Flagstaff resident Stacey Menold, died at the scene.

Police said the railroad traffic control devices were activated at the time of the collision.

The Flagstaff Police Department is continuing to investigate the deadly incident.

Anyone with information may contact the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

