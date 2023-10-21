Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Over 3,000 migrants have hit NYC shelter time limit, but about half have asked to stay, report says

Oct 21, 2023, 9:41 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — About 3,000 asylum-seekers have been told their time was up in New York City shelters, but about half have reapplied to stay, according to a newspaper report.

The United States’ most populous city has struggled to contend with the arrival of over 120,000 asylum-seekers in the past year. About 60,000 are currently in shelters run by the city, which is legally required to provide emergency housing to homeless people. The obligation is unmatched in any other major U.S. city.

Mayor Eric Adams announced in July that New York would start giving adult migrants 60 days’ notice to move out of city shelters. The policy has since been extended to families with children, and tightened to 30 days for adults not accompanied by youngsters.

Migrants, many of whom don’t have legal authorization to work, can reapply for shelter if they can’t find find anywhere else to live.

Some 3,025 notices have come due since the initial 60-day policy took effect, the Daily News reported Friday. Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom said Tuesday that roughly “less than 50%” of people applied to remain; the newspaper calculated that out to about 1,500 people.

Williams-Isom cast the statistic as a signal that the policy was prompting people to find their own housing.

A lawyer for the Legal Aid Society didn’t see it that way.

“It would make more sense to step up real case management and help people move out on whatever timeline is appropriate for them, rather than arbitrarily telling people they need to come back” and reapply on a specific day, attorney Josh Goldfein told the Daily News.

So far, the city has handed out at least 13,500 of the 60-day notices, many of which are yet to come due, according to the newspaper.

United States News

Associated Press

Iowa woman who made fake cancer claims on social media must pay restitution but stays out of prison

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman who falsely claimed to have cancer and documented her “battle” on social media will stay out of prison after a judge gave her probation and a suspended sentence. Madison Russo, 20, never had pancreatic cancer, leukemia nor the football-sized tumor wrapped around her spine she that claimed in […]

45 minutes ago

FILE - President Joe Biden, second from left, looks towards a large "Welcome to Mexico" sign that i...

Associated Press

Venezuelans become largest nationality for illegal border crossings as September numbers surge

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Venezuelans became the largest nationality arrested for illegally crossing the U.S. border, replacing Mexicans for the first time on record, according to figures released Saturday that show September was the second-highest month for arrests of all nationalities. Venezuelans were arrested 54,833 times by the Border Patrol after entering from Mexico in […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman returns from vacation, finds Atlanta home demolished

ATLANTA (AP) — A homeowner is mulling the next step after a company mistakenly demolished a home she owned in southwest Atlanta. Susan Hodgson told WAGA-TV on Friday that when she returned from vacation she found a pile of rubble in place of what used to be her longtime family property. “I’m just left with […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge temporarily blocks Tennessee city from enforcing ban on drag performances on public property

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked city officials in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, from enforcing an ordinance designed to ban drag performances from taking place on public property. An order issued Friday by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr. bars the city from enforcing the ordinance during the BoroPride Festival scheduled […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

The vehicle has been found but the suspect still missing in the fatal shooting of a Maryland judge

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Authorities found the vehicle used by the suspect in the fatal shooting of a Maryland judge but asked the public to remain vigilant Saturday as they continued searching for the man. Pedro Argote, 49, is suspected of gunning down the judge in his driveway hours after he ruled against him in […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-Philadelphia police officer sentenced to 15 to 40 years after guilty pleas in sex assault cases

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former Philadelphia police officer has been sentenced to 15 to 40 years in state prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting women and girls — often while in uniform and in the back of his police vehicle. Patrick Heron, 54, entered the pleas Friday after reaching an agreement with prosecutors in […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

Over 3,000 migrants have hit NYC shelter time limit, but about half have asked to stay, report says