Buckeye Public Library eliminates late fees on all materials

PHOENIX — The Buckeye Public Library has transitioned to a fine-free policy.

The move eliminates late fees on all library materials and waives existing fines (excluding lost or damaged items), thus providing a fresh start for patrons.

The decision underscores the library’s commitment to inclusivity, according to a press release posted on the city’s website.

Per the release: “By removing financial barriers, the library aims to encourage everyone, regardless of financial situations, to utilize its extensive collection and services.”

Buckeye features two library locations.

The Coyote Branch is at 21699 W. Yuma Rd., Suite 116.

The Downtown Library is at 310 N. 6th St.

